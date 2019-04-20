IPL 2019 | Impressive Gopal Continues to Fly Under the Radar

Loading...
Though he took six wickets in his debut year in IPL 2014 for Mumbai Indians in the four matches he played, his big moment came last year for Rajasthan Royals when he took 11 wickets in as many matches while going at an economy of 7.6.
The average from the start of 2018 is a pretty impressive 21.04 and he has 21 wickets in this time frame in 20 matches.
After dismissing AB de Villiers last year against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an impressive showing, he took 3/12 against the same side this year dismissing both de Villiers and Kohli.
Gopal thrives on his variations and mostly sticks to his googlies against the left-handers. Against Mumbai Indians on Saturday, he had Rohit Sharma caught and bowled with the googly. Knowing Rohit had an evident weakness against the wrong ‘un which was exposed last time around by several teams, Gopal used it early in his spell and was rewarded.
He dismissed Rohit’s partner later in the innings with another googly to cap off another wonderful performance. This season, his economy rate has been pretty good, going at just 6.43 an over but the wickets have also come by.
In five of the nine matches, he went at an economy below 7 and in four matches he took more than 2 wickets in a game. What is a tad disappointing, though, is that the wickets have come in clusters. In five matches this season, he has gone wicketless.
Even then, Gopal remains the third most successful wrist spinner this season after Imran Tahir and Yuzvendra Chahal. He is the second highest wicket-taker for Rajasthan Royals with 10 wickets (Jofra Archer with 11 is first). With his impressive performances, Gopal has earned attention this season and with the pitches expected to slow down further this season, the legspinner might want to ensure those wicketless games are few and far between.
First Published: April 20, 2019, 7:22 PM IST