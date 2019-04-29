IPL 2019 | Impressive Chahar Takes a Hammering at Eden Gardens

Loading...
He has only played nine matches for Mumbai Indians this year but has 10 wickets in these games with him going under seven runs per over in five matches. The leg-spinner has been taking wickets regularly, yet conservative in terms of conceding runs. This helped him get the nod over Mayank Markande to the Mumbai Indians starting line-up.
Chahar, however, had a dismal outing at Eden Gardens on Sunday as Shubman Gill and later Andre Russell went on a rampage. Chahar came on soon after the powerplay and went for 13 runs in his opening over with Chris Lynn tonking him for a four and a six off off consecutive balls.
Shubman Gill then took him on for a six off the first ball of his next over but Chahar came back strong by sending back the dangerous Chris Lynn. A conventional leg-break confused the Australian and gave Mumbai the much needed breakthrough in the 10th over as the partnership threatened to take the game away.
But 13 and 20 came of his third and fourth over as Gill and Andre Russell took him on against the turn. The youngster wasn't afraid to toss the ball up and consequently ended up conceding a lot of sixes. In fact, six sixes were scored off him in the four overs he bowled.
He has gone wicketless in four matches this season but has also picked up three wickets twice. With Krunal Pandya and Mayank Markande having ordinary seasons with the ball, the 19 year old has shouldered the responsibility of the spin department this year. Days like Eden will only serve as a learning curve for the young spinner.
First Published: April 29, 2019, 12:19 AM IST