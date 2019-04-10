IPL 2019 | Tahir & Harbhajan Like Wine Are Maturing With Age: Dhoni

Loading...
"I think age is on their side and they are like wine; maturing with age," Dhoni said about Tahir and Harbhajan at the post-match presentation ceremony. "Bhajji (Harbhajan), whatever games he has got this year has done really well.
"Tahir is someone who always deceives the batsmen quite a few times. It is not only his leg-spinner and googlies, he has also got a very good flipper which hurries onto the batsman. Overall, he is a complete package. He is one bowler who I can always fall back on. He is someone who if you tell him, 'ok this is the length to bowl on and this is the right pace', more often than not he executes that line and length."
On the sluggish track, 109 was not going to be a cakewalk but the hosts led by Faf du Plessis' measured 45 wrapped up the chase in 17.2 overs by seven wickets. In the process, they moved to the top of the points table with five wins out of six games.
The Chennai surface once again was the talking point as batsmen from both teams found the going extremely challenging. Dhoni reiterated that such surfaces were not ideal for their side but with Dwayne Bravo out to a hamstring injury, in some ways the pitch played to their strengths.
"It became like the first game (against Royal Challengers Bangalore). We kept cribbing about the track but we ended up winning the game," said Dhoni on the track. "Losing (Dwayne) Bravo, I think it is slightly tough for us to get the combination right because we are missing the all-rounder. David (Willey) is not here, so it can't be a straight swap so if we look at all that it looks like a good wicket for us. I don't think we want to play on wickets like these because it becomes too low-scoring and it becomes difficult for the batters to keep going. Also, what happens is it slightly becomes more difficult if you are batting first. As the dew comes in, it slightly becomes easy in the second half.
"Overall, the bowling unit becomes good but once we play on wickets which are on the flatter side, the boundaries are small, we have to see what is the best combination to play for us. But, as of now on wickets like these we can manage. Hopefully, Bravo gets fit soon and whenever he is available, we can play slightly more with our playing eleven."
Dinesh Karthik, the Kolkata captain, pointed out to the loss of wickets upfront as the main reason behind his team failure on the day. Kolkata lost four wickets for just 24 runs inside the powerplay and consolidating from such a position was always going to be a challenge for the team, said Karthik.
"You lose four wickets in the powerplay, you are behind the eight-ball. You are trying to consolidate and then probably go big towards the end. It didn't happen, we kept losing wickets," lamented Karthik.
"It is a bit tricky, these kind of games, because when you are batting you never know how much is a good score especially with the dew and everything at the back of your mind you are always trying to be ahead of the eight-ball, trying to score runs. But by the time the game finishes you are like, wow, you could have scored 20-30 more. It is kind of a catch-22 situation."
Despite the loss, Karthik was upbeat about his team's chances and was confident they will bounce back soon.
"The boys are really geared up and trying their best they can. We have been on the road for four games. It is not easy playing three games in five days," Karthik said. "We have won two. I think sometimes you shouldn't get too greedy as well.
"As a team we have worked hard, we have been on the road for the last two weeks so at the end of it I am happy. We just have to go back and regroup and do the best on the field as we can."
While the spinners were hard to score against, the surprise package of the day was paceman Deepak Chahar, who returned three early wickets. He broke Kolkata's back snaring key scalps of Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana inside the powerplay returning impressive figures of 3/20. He was deservedly awarded Man of the Match for his efforts.
"I knew we are going to play a lot of games at Chennai. So, I worked on my slower ball and yorkers," said Chahar. "I spend a lot of time in the dressing room with MS while playing TT and I have got to learn a lot from him. With Bravo injured, I have got opportunity to bowl at the death."
First Published: April 10, 2019, 12:37 AM IST