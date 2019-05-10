IPL 2019 | In Numbers: Delhi Have Chennai's Impressive Playoffs Record to Confront

Loading...
Not only have they been excellent in the group stages, they also have the best record amongst all teams in the knockouts/playoffs in the league’s history.
- CSK have taken part and also won the most number of knockout/playoff matches in IPL history. Their win percentage and win-loss ratio (1.5) is the best along with MI and KKR.
- CSK have taken part in five Qualifier 1 matches and won three of those. MI is the only team that has beaten CSK in Qualifier 1 – on two occasions – in Mumbai in 2015 and in Chennai in 2019.
- CSK’s clash with Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam on Friday, May 10th will be their fourth Qualifier 2 match in IPL and they have a 2-1 record in such matches. They beat the Delhi Daredevils (now DC) by 86 runs in Chennai in 2012 and RCB by three wickets in Ranchi in 2015. They were beaten by Kings XI Punjab by 24 runs in Mumbai in 2014.
- CSK have qualified for 7 IPL finals – the most by any team in IPL history. If they beat DC in Vizag, it will be their 8th final in 10 tournaments – that is a mind-boggling record!
- CSK’s average first innings total in playoffs is 175 while their average second innings total in successful chases is 169.
- Overall, CSK has won 99 of their 163 matches in the IPL (and lost just 62). Their win percentage of 60.73% is the best in the tournament’s history.
- Suresh Raina is the most prolific CSK batsman in the playoffs (min. 6 innings). Not only does he have the highest aggregate but also the highest average and strike rate for any CSK batsman in the playoffs. He has scored 693 runs in 20 innings at an average of 49.5 and strike rate of 165.39.
- He is followed by MS Dhoni who aggregates 443 runs in 16 innings at 44.3 at a rate of 133.84 in such matches.
- Murali Vijay has an impressive record too in the playoffs for CSK with 364 runs in 11 innings at an average of 33.09 and strike rate of 147.37.
- Bravo’s strike rate in 8 playoff matches for CSK is 161.84. His overall strike rate for CSK is 136.52 – an indication that we see the best of his hitting prowess in the big playoff matches.
- Faf du Plessis has an average record for CSK in playoffs. He has scored just 185 runs in 8 innings at 26.43 at a strike rate of 128.47
- Bravo is the most successful CSK bowler in the playoffs (min. 6 playoff matches) with 22 wickets at 16.82 apiece in 14 such matches. He is followed by Albie Morkel (14 wickets in 12 innings at 22.29) and R Ashwin (13 wickets in 15 innings at 25.69). The off-spinner has been their most restrictive bowler in playoffs with an economy of just 6.84.
- Ravindra Jadeja also has a good record with the ball in playoff matches for CSK with 9 wickets in 12 innings at an economy of 8.26.
The ability of the CSK players to raise their game in the playoffs, their big-match temperament to perform on the big stage and the matches which matter, individually and as a team, separates CSK from the rest of the IPL franchises.
Can CSK register a record 100th win and enter their 8th final in the IPL?
First Published: May 10, 2019, 3:01 PM IST