IPL 2019 in Numbers | From Warner's Emphatic Comeback to Russell's Belligerence

Nikhil Narain | Updated: May 13, 2019, 10:41 PM IST
David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. (IPL)

IPL 2019 witnessed plenty of great performances, both, with the bat and ball. Alzarri Joseph’s best bowling performance in the tournament's history, Andre Russell’s incredible strike rate, David Warner’s 600-plus runs in the season, two South Africans topping the wicket charts, RCB’s poor bowling unit, Kings XI’s impressive top-order batting – there were many records set and broken in the season this time around.

We look at some of the standout numbers which defined the 12th season of the IPL.

BIg Numbers IPL 2019

TEAM RECORDS

31.43: Highest Team Batting Average (KXIP)

22.6: Lowest Team Batting Average (DC)

22.74: Best Team Bowling Average (CSK)

44.33: Worst Team Bowling Average (KKR)

144.03: Highest Team Strike Rate (KKR)

117.36: Lowest Team Strike Rate (CSK)

7.37: Best Team Economy Rate (CSK)

8.99: Worst Team Economy Rate (KKR)

18.5: Best Team Bowling Strike Rate (CSK)

29.59: Worst Team Bowling Strike Rate (KKR)

17: Maximum 50-plus scores (KKR)

3: Maximum 4-plus wickets in an innings (MI)

4: Maximum Number of Bowlers with 15-plus wickets (CSK)

0: No Bowler with 15-plus wickets (KKR)

6: Maximum Number of Scores of Less than 140 (CSK)

3: Least Number of Scores of More than 170 (CSK)

232: Highest Team Total (KKR) vs MI in Kolkata

11: Number of 200-plus team scores in the tournament

118: Largest Margin of Victory (SRH) vs RCB in Hyderabad

145.84: Best Strike Rate in Powerplay (SRH)

102.93: Worst Strike Rate in Powerplay (CSK)

198.32: Best Strike Rate in Death Overs (KKR)

150.97: Worst Strike Rate in Death Overs (CSK)

7.34: Best Economy in Powerplay (SRH)

9.17: Worst Economy in Powerplay (KXIP)

8.75: Best Economy at Death (CSK)

11.85: Worst Economy at Death (RCB)

Conclusion: A combination of Average and Strike Rate suggests that Kings XI and KKR were the strongest batting units of the tournament.

CSK, interestingly, were the best bowling unit (considering average, strike rate and economy) but the worst batting unit of the tournament.

KKR, on all parameters were the poorest bowling attack of IPL 2019.

BIg Numbers IPL 20192

INDIVIDUAL BATTING RECORDS

692: Highest Aggregate Runs – David Warner (SRH) in 12 innings at an average of 69.2 and strike rate of 143.86

593: Highest Aggregate Runs by an Indian batsman – KL Rahul (Kings XI) in 14 innings at an average of 53.9 and strike rate of 135.38

9: Maximum 50-plus scores – David Warner (SRH)

52: Maximum Sixes – Andre Russell (KKR)

64: Maximum Fours – Shikhar Dhawan (DC)

83.2 – Highest Average – MS Dhoni (CSK)
He is followed by David Warner (69.2), Andre Russell (56.66), Jonny Bairstow (55.62) and KL Rahul (53.9)

BIg Numbers IPL 20193

204.81 – Highest Strike Rate – Andre Russell (KKR)

6: Number of Hundreds registered in the season

114: Highest Score of the Season – Jonny Bairstow vs RCB in Hyderabad

369.23: Highest Strike Rate in an Innings – Andre Russell (48* in 13 balls, KKR) vs RCB in Bengaluru

10: Most Sixes Hit in an Innings – Kieron Pollard (MI vs Kings XI in Mumbai)

185: Highest Partnership of the Season – Jonny Bairstow and David Warner (Sunrisers vs RCB in Hyderabad)

4: Highest Number of Century Partnerships – David Warner & Jonny Bairstow (SRH)

172.46: Highest Strike Rate in Powerplay – Sunil Narine (KKR)

260.68: Highest Strike Rate in Death Overs (17-20) – Andre Russell (KKR)
He is followed by Rishabh Pant (242.86), Dinesh Karthik (230.43), Hardik Pandya (224.58) and Kieron Pollard (198.73)

56.92: Worst Strike Rate in Powerplay – Ambati Rayudu (CSK)

70.37: Worst Strike Rate in Death – Kedar Jadhav (CSK)

BIg Numbers IPL 20194

INDIVIDUAL BOWLING RECORDS

26: Maximum Wickets – Imran Tahir (CSK)
He is followed by Kagiso Rabada (25), Deepak Chahar (22), Shreyas Gopal (20) and Khaleel Ahmed (19)

14.72: Best Bowling Average – Kagiso Rabada (DC)
He is followed by Khaleel Ahmed (15.1), Imran Tahir (16.57), Shreyas Gopal (17.35) and Harbhajan Singh (19.5)

11: Best Bowling Strike Rate – Khaleel Ahmed (SRH)

6.28: Best Economy Rate – Rashid Khan (SRH)

6.76: Best Economy Rate for a Pacer – Jofra Archer (RR)

10: Number of 4-plus wicket hauls in the tournament
Imran Tahir (CSK), Kagiso Rabada (DC) and Lasith Malinga (MI) took two such hauls each

2: Most Number of Maidens – Jofra Archer (RR) and Deepak Chahar (CSK)

190: Most Number of Dot Balls – Deepak Chahar (CSK)

1.5: Best Economy Rate in an Innings - Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB)

4.5: Best Economy in Powerplay –Mohammad Nabi (SRH)

10.75: Worst Economy in Powerplay – Andre Russell (KKR)

4.43: Best Economy at Death (17-20) – Ravindra Jadeja (CSK)

14.38: Worst Economy in Death – Umesh Yadav (RCB)
First Published: May 13, 2019, 10:06 PM IST
