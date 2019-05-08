IPL 2019 | In Numbers: Mumbai Indians Tick Most Boxes in Run to Final

Loading...
MI had a slow start in the tournament losing two of their first three matches. But thereafter they have won 9 of their 12 matches.
They won four matches by margins of 35-plus runs and three matches by 5 or more wickets – showcasing their dominance in the tournament.
Broadly, there have been three major reasons for MI’s success in IPL 2019:
An Explosive Lower-Order
MI’s lower-order (5-7) has outperformed their top-order (1-4) with a better average (30.96) and strike rate (155.8). Only KKR’s lower order have fared better on this count.
Hardik Pandya has scored 386 runs in 14 innings at an average of 48.25 at a mind-boggling strike rate of 193. His cameos batting in the lower order have given MI’s batting that X-factor and altered the course of many a match.
Kieron Pollard has also chipped in with 238 runs in 13 innings at an average of 29.75 and strike rate of 155.55.
Potent Fast Bowling Unit
MI’s fast bowling unit averages 27.23 and has been best on this count only after Delhi Capitals. Jasprit Bumrah has been the leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets at 23.23 apiece at a strike rate of 20.3. He has also been very economical conceding just 6.84 runs per over. Hardik Pandya (with 14 wickets at a strike rate of 17.7) and Lasith Malinga (15 wickets at a strike rate of 16.3) have given him good support.
Restrictive Spinners
MI spinners have been the most restrictive in the season (with an economy rate of 7.03) only after CSK (6.71). Rahul Chahar has been a revelation with an economy of just 6.83 while Krunal Pandya has also kept a tight leash on the batsmen conceding just 6.88 runs per over.
We look at some of the other numbers which have defined MI’s dominance this season:
30: 30-plus scores this season (second only after KKR)
4: Batsmen who have scored 300-plus runs (only RR have as many batsmen)
Quinton De Kock (500), Suryakumar Yadav (409), Rohit Sharma (390) and Hardik Pandya (386)
17: Number of 50-plus partnerships (only Kings XI have more)
66.67%: Percentage of matches won while chasing (second-best after KKR)
34: Average Margin of Victory batting first (only CSK and SRH fare better)
57.14%: Away Win Percentage (second-best to DC)
5: Number of bowlers who have taken 10-plus wickets (no other team has achieved this feat)
Jasprit Bumrah (17), Lasith Malinga (15), Hardik Pandya (14), Rahul Chahar (12) and Krunal Pandya (11)
3: Number of bowlers who have an Economy Rate (min. 6 innings bowled) of less than 7 (the maximum for any team)
Krunal Pandya (6.88), Jasprit Bumrah (6.84) and Rahul Chahar (6.83)
First Published: May 8, 2019, 8:32 PM IST