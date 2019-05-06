Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Injured Jadhav Out of Rest of Tournament

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 6, 2019, 6:19 PM IST
(Image: BCCI)

Chennai Super Kings batsman Kedar Jadhav has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL after injuring his left shoulder while fielding in their game against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on Sunday (May 5).

Jadhav injured his shoulder while diving in the field in 14th over of Kings XI Punjab's chase. He walked off the field holding his shoulder and didn't return for the remainder of the innings, which Punjab won in 18 overs.

Jadhav will miss the IPL playoffs, beginning with CSK's game against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday in Chennai.

CSK coach Stephen Fleming had said scans would confirm the severity of Jadhav's injury.

"He's getting an x-ray and a scan tomorrow, so we're hopeful for him. I don't think we'll see him again in this tournament for us," Fleming said after the game. "His attention is turned to the World Cup. He's in some discomfort but we need to be accurate with our assessment tomorrow. Fingers crossed that it is nothing too serious but it didn't look that good."

Jadhav is a part of the Indian side for the World Cup and is expected to play a crucial role in the middle order. India begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa in Southampton on June 5.

Jadhav has been out of form in the IPL, scoring 162 runs from 12 innings at a strike-rate of 95.86.
