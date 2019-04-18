IPL 2019 | Injury Scare for Russell After Being Hit by Bouncer

Loading...
Russell went down immediately after being struck by a bouncer from net bowler Minad Manjrekar. He was attended to immediately by the team's physio, after which he walked off the ground.
Exclusive : Big 'injury' scare for @Russell12A. Will he be able to in next matches for @KKRiders? @AnilavaC @debasissen@kushansarkar @shamik100@DhimanHT @Lshukla6@angshu#KKRvsRCB #EdenGardens #KKRHaiTaiyaar#KKRhttps://t.co/auop1touTt
— Sabyasachi Bagchi (@CamBabon) April 17, 2019
It's learnt that Russell had the option of being stretchered off the field, but in what's potentially a promising sign, he walked off on his own to the dressing room. He was later taken for an MRI scan to CMRI hospital, the result of which is likely to be known on Thursday.
Kolkata are set to host Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday. Russell has been the star for KKR this season, scoring 312 runs from seven innings at a strike-rate of 213.70.
He helped KKR beat RCB the last time the teams met, smashing an unbeaten 13-ball 48 as Kolkata chased 206. KKR currently have eight points from four matches.
First Published: April 17, 2019, 11:59 PM IST