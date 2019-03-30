IPL 2019 | IPL is a Marathon, Have to Keep Emotions in Check: Ashwin

Loading...
“We played a good game and used the momentum from the game against KKR, where we batted well. It’s a marathon (IPL), so we have to keep our emotions in check,” said Ashwin in the post-match presentation.
“We gave a few runs too many in the end, there is a standard we want to set here and have to be hard on ourselves. Hopefully we can correct that as we move ahead,” he added.
“I thought they (Gayle and Rahul) paced their innings beautifully, we had our strategies planned for the first six overs against Mumbai and we executed that,” he said, talking about the conservative approach by the KXIP openers in the first six overs.
Ashwin was all praise for Mayank Agarwal, who scored a quickfire 43 off just 21 balls.
“I hope he goes from strength to strength, he had a fabulous year and has been striking the ball really well. He has been touch unlucky when it comes to IPL but hopefully this is his year,” said Ashwin.
Agarwal meanwhile added that playing for India has given him a new confidence.
“It’s a great feeling to get two points on board, hopefully this creates some sort of momentum as we go ahead. The year I have had has given me new confidence and I have a new outlook for this IPL.
“Just have to win games for my side, try to take it as long as possible and I am glad the plan came off today.”
First Published: March 30, 2019, 9:47 PM IST