Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

IPL 2019 | IPL is a Marathon, Have to Keep Emotions in Check: Ashwin

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 30, 2019, 9:47 PM IST
IPL 2019 | IPL is a Marathon, Have to Keep Emotions in Check: Ashwin

Loading...
Kings XI Punjab captain R Ashwin was delighted with his side’s convincing victory over Mumbai Indians but warned his team to keep their emotions in check ahead of the long season.

“We played a good game and used the momentum from the game against KKR, where we batted well. It’s a marathon (IPL), so we have to keep our emotions in check,” said Ashwin in the post-match presentation.

“We gave a few runs too many in the end, there is a standard we want to set here and have to be hard on ourselves. Hopefully we can correct that as we move ahead,” he added.

“I thought they (Gayle and Rahul) paced their innings beautifully, we had our strategies planned for the first six overs against Mumbai and we executed that,” he said, talking about the conservative approach by the KXIP openers in the first six overs.

Ashwin was all praise for Mayank Agarwal, who scored a quickfire 43 off just 21 balls.

“I hope he goes from strength to strength, he had a fabulous year and has been striking the ball really well. He has been touch unlucky when it comes to IPL but hopefully this is his year,” said Ashwin.

Agarwal meanwhile added that playing for India has given him a new confidence.

“It’s a great feeling to get two points on board, hopefully this creates some sort of momentum as we go ahead. The year I have had has given me new confidence and I have a new outlook for this IPL.

“Just have to win games for my side, try to take it as long as possible and I am glad the plan came off today.”
chris gayleKings XI punjabkl rahulmayank agarwalMumbai IndiansR Ashwin
First Published: March 30, 2019, 9:47 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...