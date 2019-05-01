Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | ‘Isn’t he Unwell?’ – Twitter Reviews MS Dhoni Show at Chepauk

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 1, 2019, 11:32 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious in their final league game at home, registering a dominant 80-run victory against Delhi Capitals.






 



Shane Watson did not do much to trouble to scoreboard, but Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina stitched together a fifty-plus stand to get the innings going.



MS Dhoni promoted himself, as well as Ravindra Jadeja up the order and that definitely had an effect on the run-rate. And then the CSK skipper stepped up to take his side to an above-par 179.





 






Delhi Capitals got off to a good start but were pegged back by regular wickets. The spinners kept chipping in and a certain Dhoni showcased his skills behind the stumps. The visitors were never in the game in the second innings.

 








 





First Published: May 1, 2019, 11:29 PM IST
