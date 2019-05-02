IPL 2019 | It Comes From Tennis-ball Cricket: Dhoni on Unique Keeping Technique

Loading...
He smashed an unbeaten 44 of 22 balls that powered his side to 179. But it was not his batting, but lightning fast glove-work that bamboozled the opposition – Dhoni affected two stumpings off Ravindra Jadeja that triggered a batting collapse.
Talking about his wicket-keeping technique after the match, MS Dhoni said, “I think it's something that's come from tennis-ball cricket. But you still have to do the basics and graduate to that level.
“If you want to keep like that you can make mistakes; so I still think basics are most important.”
As far as Dhoni’s batting is concerned, he has been in fabulous hitting form throughout the season and is confident of sending the ball across the boundary ropes. During the last over of Chennai’s innings, Dhoni ran on a wide ball to take strike and play the remaining deliveries. To this, he said, “It's easier for somebody who has played 10 or 15 overs than somebody who has just come in bat. I felt it would've been difficult for Rayudu to hit. "
The “Thala”, as he known by CSK fans, talked about his following in Chennai and how the crowds have got the team going.
“I have always said it's very special to get that kind of a nickname. The way I got accepted in the whole of Tamil Nadu, they don't call my name, they call me “Thala”. It's very nice and they have always supported us."
On the other hand Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer reflected on the poor performance that could affect their run-rate.
“It is really going to affect our run rate. The way we chased, it wasn't expected from the batsmen, but it is a good reality check for us. Good that it happened at this stage and everybody would be on their toes in the next game.
"We won't blame the abilities of our team but definitely we didn't play smart cricket. It was an amazing start by the bowlers in the powerplay and should have curtailed them to under 170. Even with the way we started with the bat as well, we have had great starts which we couldn't convert into big ones.”
