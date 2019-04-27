IPL 2019 | Jadhav's Recent Form a Cause For Concern as World Cup Approaches

Loading...
Fast Forward by 6 weeks and he has scored 162 runs in 11 innings at an average of 20.25 and strike rate of 96.42, including just one fifty.
Jadhav’s fortunes have dwindled sharply as he continues to have a horrendous IPL 2019 season. With another failure at Chennai (6 off 11 deliveries), Jadhav now has 6 single-digit scores (dismissed 5 times) in 11 innings this season.
He has three scores between 10 and 20 and only two above 20 this year.
Jadhav has the lowest aggregate among all CSK batsmen who have faced a minimum of 80 deliveries this season.
CSK’s top and middle order, with the exception of MS Dhoni and to an extent, Faf du Plessis, have largely failed this season barring an odd performance.
They have the worst batting unit in the tournament in terms of batting average and strike rate. Jadhav has been the poorest of the lot with the lowest average and second-lowest strike rate amongst all CSK batsmen (min. 80 balls).
He languishes at Number 46 in batting average and at number 48 in batting strike rate among all the batsmen in IPL 2019 who have batted in a minimum of 5 innings – that is how poor Jadhav has been in this edition.
Not only is he not able to score a substantial score, he has also been very sluggish in the tournament with a strike rate of under 100. Keeping in mind the fact that he has batted mostly at Number 4 or 5 for CSK, this is a poor effort by Jadhav.
He batted at Number 4 in the first four matches but struggled. He was dropped to number 5 from match 6 onwards but the struggle continued. He has scored 106 runs in four innings from Number 4 at a strike rate of 96.36 while has fared even worse from Number 5 with just 56 runs in 7 innings at a strike rate of 96.55.
2019, so far, has been Jadhav’s worst season, both in terms of average and strike rate (min. 7 innings).
Considering the fact the Jadhav plays as a proper batsman for CSK in the IPL (he has not bowled a single delivery in IPL cricket), his numbers are alarming.
Not too long ago, Jadhav had made the ODI Number 6 position his own.
Currently, he is struggling to hold his position even in the CSK XI and is arguably playing purely on reputation.
India will hope that he gets some runs under his belt in the remaining few matches in the IPL.
For unless Jadhav strikes some sort of form in yellow, he is not certain to start in blue in about five weeks from now.
First Published: April 27, 2019, 1:25 AM IST