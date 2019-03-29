IPL 2019 | Jasprit Bumrah – Champion at the Death

Loading...
At Chinnaswamy on Thursday (28th March), with AB de Villiers threatening to take the match away, Mumbai Indians needed Bumrah to step up and once again produce his best under pressure.
And Bumrah delivered yet again.
Bumrah bowled two outstanding overs that leaked just six runs in total against batsmen of the caliber of AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer and Colin de Grandhomme - all known for their big hitting prowess.
Bumrah dismissed Hetmyer in the 17th over and then went on to bowl four successive dot balls against de Grandhomme. His 19th over was even better.
He, not only sent back the Kiwi all-rounder but also kept de Villiers in check with some brilliant length variations keeping the ball full and bowling the yorker at will. He gave away just five runs and left 17 for Malinga to defend in the final over.
In the end it turned out to be the difference between the two sides.
Bumrah has a fabulous record in the death overs where he strikes with approximately every 16th ball (15.41). His economy in overs 16-20 is 9.24, pretty decent by T20 standards and he has a dot ball percentage of 29.30% in the death.
His head to head record, though, against de Villiers and Virat Kohli wasn’t very convincing.
Till this game, Bumrah had bowled 36 balls at de Villiers and conceded 50 runs with a total of 14 dot balls. But on Thursday, Bumrah conceded just four runs off the eight balls he bowled at de Villiers, four of which were dots.
Against Kohli, Bumrah has a mixed record. The Indian skipper was Bumrah's first ever IPL victim back in 2013. However, post that Bumrah had never been able to dismiss Kohli in the IPL.
Off the 66 balls he bowled at Kohli, Bumrah leaked 99 runs with the strike rate standing at an impressive 150. This is the second best strike rate (after JP Duminy) against Bumrah in the IPL.
Kohli looked set to get the better of Bumrah even on Thursday, taking 13 off the six balls he faced from the seamer. However, Bumrah had the last laugh by dismissing the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper and later containing a belligerent de Villiers.
First Published: March 29, 2019, 1:59 AM IST