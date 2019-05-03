IPL 2019 | Bumrah Was Brilliant, But Eight Overs of Spin Was Game-Changer: Rohit

Loading...
Rohit surprised one and all at the toss when he chose to bat first, but clarified that it was always the plan to get the runs on the board and apply the pressure on their opposition, who were dealt huge blows with the recent departures of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.
“We are rewarded for some real hard work we have put in throughout the tournament. We played consistent cricket and have the results for it. We were very clear in the mind that we wanted to bat first and put runs on the board. Runs on the board is always nice,” Rohit said in the post-match presentation.
Well aware of SRH’s faltering middle-order, Rohit and Mumbai knew early wickets while defending a low total would be important and right on cue, Jasprit Bumrah delivered with a player-of-the-match performance, before topping it off with a stellar show in the Super Over.
“Jasprit Bumrah has been brilliant for us. He keeps improving and he is hungry for more. He is a lead bowler for us and he held the nerve during those two overs and the Super Over as well.
"Manish played really well, hit some nice cricketing shots and put pressure on us. But I thought the game changing moment was eight overs of spin (by Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya). It was not easy then but they did well to restrict the batsmen."
Rohit, who hasn’t been in the best form this tournament, however acknowledged that the top order batsmen needed to pull their weight too.
“Quinny (Quinton de Kock) has been really good for us but we need help from the other batters. Confidence is there but we need to understand what the par scores are at different venues,” he said.
Hyderabad began their chase in brisk fashion and threatened to run away with it very quickly, but Bumrah was having none of that. He dismissed Wriddhiman Saha and Martin Guptill off consecutive deliveries, but could not complete a hat-trick.
“I try to keep things as simple as possible. I focus on one ball at a time,” Bumrah, who finished with 2/31, said.
“If you are clear about the ball you are going to execute, then you set the field accordingly and try to keep it as simple as possible.
“Eventually, it's your own decision and that's always the best way to go. I backed myself and that has always helped me.”
A dejected Sunrisers skipper Kane Williamson praised the likes of Manish Pandey and Rashid Khan, but said it was a shame that they could not get over the line.
“It was a fantastic effort to get so close from Manish (Pandey) and the lower order. It was a pretty good first half, I thought we did really well to restrict their batting order. But we couldn't get over the line,” Williamson rued.
Rarely would a captain think twice about trusting a spinner of the quality of Rashid Khan, and Williamson followed suit, but it did not work out.
“Rashid is a world class bowler and we thought he was our man for the job under pressure. When it goes down to the last ball, it's a shame. But there is a game left.”
First Published: May 3, 2019, 1:09 AM IST