IPL 2019 | Bairstow’s Blistering Campaign Ends in a Whimper

Bairstow, who opened the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad alongside David Warner after Chennai Super Kings put them in to bat on Tuesday, was dismissed in the second over by Harbhajan Singh for a duck after edging one to MS Dhoni.
Bairstow appeared to be upset with the umpire as he walked off for for not calling a wide off the previous ball despite the ball sliding down the leg side by quite a distance.
He will now be joining up with the England cricket team’s preparatory camp ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019 and will thus be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL.
Bairstow started the IPL with a score of 39 against Kolkata Knight Riders before notching 45 against the Rajasthan Royals. But the innings that really announced his arrival was yet to come.
His ability atop the order was on full display in his next game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore when he smashed 114 and Warner made 100. SRH posted 231 and RCB lost by 118 runs. He followed this up with another valuable 48 against the Delhi Capitals before failing to strike form against the Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab.
In the next three matches he played, incidentally all at Hyderabad: 41 vs. DC, 61* in a winning effort against CSK and a score of 80* as SRH thrashed KKR. Bairtsow’s time in this edition of the IPL is now over but given the success he experienced this year, one can expect him to light up the tournament in upcoming editions.
First Published: April 23, 2019, 9:48 PM IST