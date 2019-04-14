IPL 2019 | Jos Buttler Has Been Performing Consistently For us From Last Year: Dhawal Kulkarni

Loading...
Buttler has been Royals' most effective player so far and it was his entertaining 89 off 43 balls that helped them register a win after having lost three of their last four games.
"It is challenging to bowl (to Buttler in the nets) because he has got shots all over the ground but I take that as a challenge to improve my bowling," Kulkarni told reporters after the match.
Terming Buttler as a "special player", Kulkarni said that the Englishman's consistency has been one of the positive aspects of the team.
"Jos is a special player for our team and a knock like that, it changed the momentum of the game. And he is being doing that consistently from the last year. If you have seen he has done that for us earlier and this year also he is in a good form," he said.
Because of his range of shots, Buttler is difficult to bowl to in the powerplay overs.
"Well to international guys like Jos, it’s very challenging to bowl in the powerplay overs. He is in phenomenal touch and I hope he keeps continuing that."
Meanwhile, it wasn’t a day to remember for Mumbai Indians' young fast bowler Alzarri Joseph as he was taken to the cleaners by Buttler when he smashed 28 runs off him in the 13th over of the innings. The youngster, who began with a six wicket haul on debut finished with no wickets and conceded 53 runs in his three overs.
However, Ishan Kishan defended Joseph's performance against the Royals and said it’s a part and parcel of the game.
"It's part of game. The other day he took six wickets and helped defend a small total," said Kishan after MI went down by four wickets as RR chased down their total of 187 for five with four balls to spare.
But Kishan conceded that Joseph’s 28-run over was the over that turned the match around in Royals’ favour.
"It was an important over as Rajasthan went ahead then. But still he's a very good bowler and will make a strong come back," said Kishan.
Joseph’s day went from bad to worse, as he then hurt his shoulder when he dove and tried to save a boundary. The Mumbai physiotherapist Nitin Patel immediately attended to Joseph, who had to be taken off the field. There has been no information from the Mumbai franchise on the severity of the injury yet.
Kishan also praised Buttler's blistering innings of 89 in 43 balls laced with seven sixes and eight fours.
"Buttler batted really well. It's not easy to bat on a slow wicket. Credit goes to him also."
First Published: April 14, 2019, 11:01 AM IST