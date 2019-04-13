Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Jos Buttler Heroics Dominates Twitter as Rajasthan Royals Emerge Victorious

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 13, 2019, 8:00 PM IST
Source: IPL

In what was yet another fantastic run chase in the IPL, the Rajasthan Royals managed to emerge victorious over Mumbai Indians by four wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.






The Wankhede stadium was covered in blue as 21000 underprivileged kids witnessed the Mumbai Indians in action.





Put to bat first, Mumbai Indians were off to a splendid start. Both Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock put up a brilliant 96-run stand for the first wicket.





Quinton de Kock top-scored for Mumbai with an innings of 81(52). Hardik Pandya’s whirlwind cameo at the end bolstered the hosts to a decent total of 187/5.











Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler too began in style for the Rajasthan Royals as they stitched a 60-run partnership from just 38 balls. While the skipper got out, Buttler continued his exploits with the bat.





 





Buttler ran riot over Alzarri Joseph smashing him for 28 runs in an over. He got out on 89(43), smashing 7 sixes and 7 fours.






There was a twist in the tale as Sanju Samson’s dismissal triggered a batting collapse for Rajasthan Royals. However, Shreyas Gopal managed to finish the game for the visitors as they won by 4 wickets.



 





ipl 2019Mumbai IndiansRajasthan Royals
First Published: April 13, 2019, 7:59 PM IST
