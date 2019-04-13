IPL 2019 | Jos Buttler Heroics Dominates Twitter as Rajasthan Royals Emerge Victorious

Source: IPL

Loading...



Games continue to go to the wire, great entertainment #MIvRR @josbuttler, @ajinkyarahane88 Gopal, Archer brilliant.

— Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) April 13, 2019



More drama, another tight finish in the IPL as @rajasthanroyals reluctantly squeeze past @mipaltan. Say what you like about IPL but it's great fun at the moment.

— Radio Cricket (@RadioCricket) April 13, 2019

Mumbai will rue 2 dropped catches towards the end. Fine win for Rajasthan, but after the delight and relief must ask why they made it so difficult for themselves? When target could conceivably be reached in singles, why try and hit every ball for 4? Poor thinking — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 13, 2019



Wankhade is very blue and electric. What a venue and noise #MIvRR #IPL2019

— Vinod Neeraj (@VinTweets) April 13, 2019



Rohit and de Kock have set the tone and platform. Rajasthan bowling looking hapless. Mayhem could follow. Their batsmen have to be mentally prepared to chase 200+ methinks

— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 13, 2019

Quinton Quinton such a star, How do you hit the sixes so far, Up above the ground so high, Brought some joy in the children’s eye#MIvRR #IPL2019 #OneFamily #ESAday #MumbaiIndians — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) April 13, 2019



Hardik Pandya has improved vastly as a cricketer over the past two years. Making the most of all opportunities, clearly working hard and smart in the gym. Still don't think we've seen the best of him. #IPL2019 #MIvsRR

— Radio Cricket (@RadioCricket) April 13, 2019

Hardik Pandya in IPL 2019 : 28*(11) 19(13) 14(14) 25*(8) 31(19) 32*(14) 0(2) After his ban, his finishing skills has improved a lot, even he had couple good knocks during New Zealand series. Good news for India leading to the world cup. #IPL2019 — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) April 13, 2019



Hardik Pandya has a timing rating of 200 at the death in this IPL. Of the players to have faced 30+ balls in the final phase, only Andre Russell (209) has a higher rating, #IPL2019 #MIvRR

— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 13, 2019

Hits the ball so cleanly - if he didn't bowl, people would get so much more hyped about Hardik Pandya's batting. #MIvRR https://t.co/5Vn8O9QOlO — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) April 13, 2019



RR will do well only if Butler and Rahane play well ! It’s a good start but they need to not self destruct like everytime . Good to see some classical shots by Jinks. #RRvsMI

— Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) April 13, 2019

#RR wants to win this with a bonus point. (Bring on the tweets saying such a rule does not exist!) — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) April 13, 2019

Has anyone mentioned Rahane’s name for #4? May be, Warne can...now. #RR #WorldCup — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 13, 2019



Bit lucky at the start but thereafter, as good as I have seen Ajinkya Rahane bat.

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 13, 2019

Buttler and hitting into the downtown territories - irresistible force #MIvRR — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 13, 2019



Alzarri Joseph. Who? asks Jos Buttler.

Jos Buttler has only dealt in boundaries in his over 😂#MIvsRR



— Prajakta Bhawsar (@18prajakta) April 13, 2019



Jofra Archer will be glad he has switched to England and won't need to bowl to Jos Buttler in International cricket #MIvRR #Buttler

— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) April 13, 2019

Gopal is such a cool guy. So cool under pressure #MIvRR — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 13, 2019

Time and again, RR have lost the plot in crunch situations and squandered ascendency. but What will calm #RR's nerves slightly is the fact that Shreyas Gopal is still there. #MIvRR #IPL2019 — jigar mehta (@jigsactin) April 13, 2019

First Published: April 13, 2019, 7:59 PM IST