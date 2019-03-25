IPL 2019 | ‘Just a Jerk on the Shoulder’: Bumrah Injury Not Serious

Loading...
The incident occurred on the last ball of the Capitals’ innings when Bumrah bowled a yorker that Rishabh Pant just managed to squeeze out. With the ball headed towards mid-on, Bumrah put in a dive to stop the batsmen from completing a single. The paceman tumbled over his shoulder and immediately grimaced in pain before walking off the field with MI physio Nitin Patel.
“It is just a jerk on the shoulder as the MI media manager informed on Sunday night. We’ll assess him again to see how he is progressing. We are not going to rush into any decision. It is a long tournament and then there is the World Cup following that too. We are all aware how integral Bumrah is to the Indian team,” sources close to Mumbai Indians franchise told CricketNext on Monday.
Bumrah didn’t come out to bat in the Mumbai innings leading to more speculation about the extent injury.
“Our physio has had a word with Patrick Farhat (Team India physio) and apprised him off the situation with Bumrah. We are following all the protocol in regards to Team India players. The team management will be kept informed at every step,” the source informed.
The team management will be fretting over Bumrah, who has become India’s premier bowler across all formats. In 10 Tests, Bumrah has 49 wickets at an incredible average of 21.89 while he has 85 wickets in 49 ODIs at an average of 22.15.
Mumbai Indians have been especially unlucky when it comes to their pace bowlers this season. New Zealand’s Adam Milne has already out for the season with heel injury while Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga set to miss the first six matches of the season, if not the entire season.
Seam-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya, another India player, is already been handled with care due to a recurring back injury. Bumrah’s injury will not make things easy for the franchise, who bank a lot on his terrific ability to keep batsmen in check in the death overs.
India skipper Virat Kohli said at the start of the tournament that the onus is on the individual players to keep an eye on their workload.
“All the workload will be monitored and given a window, the guys can afford to rest. The World Cup comes every four years and we play IPL every year,” Kohli had said after the fifth ODI loss against Australia in New Delhi earlier this month.
“Not to say we won’t be committed to the IPL but we’ve got to be smart. We have to work in balance and take smart decisions. The responsibility and the onus is on the player. No one will be forced to do something. Eventually, no one wants to miss the World Cup and cost the team good balance,” Kohli said.
First Published: March 25, 2019, 3:00 PM IST