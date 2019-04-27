IPL 2019 | Just Tried to Bowl Back of a Length & was Rewarded: Krunal

Loading...
While Hardik struck a quick-fire 23 not out to end Mumbai's innings on a high, Krunal scalped 2/7 in three overs which included the wickets of Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav.
Speaking to Hardik in an interview for iplt20.com, Krunal said it was always a pleasure to come to Chennai as the pitches aided spin much more than the Wankhede surface where Mumbai play their home games.
"You feel happy when you come to Chennai because most of the games you play at Wankhede but then suddenly you see these kinds of wickets in Chennai you feel happy about it, you know it will help," said Krunal.
"On this wicket, I was just trying to back of a length because I knew there was purchase. I was just trying to pitch the ball in the right areas. Some of the balls were spinning, some went straight, so the wicket was definitely helping. Obviously, quite satisfying and we got two points as well so overall very happy."
Krunal's dismissal of Rayudu, in particular, was a viewer's delight. With the balls turning sharply all evening, the left-hander surprised Rayudu with a straighter one and the batsman was beaten all ends up.
"The straighter ball that I bowl, that is my strength," said Krunal. "The ball just before the dismissal spun, so that was there on the back of his mind that it might spin but that particular ball did not and went straight with the arm."
April 27, 2019