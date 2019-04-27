Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Just Tried to Bowl Back of a Length & was Rewarded: Krunal

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 27, 2019, 12:55 PM IST
IPL 2019 | Just Tried to Bowl Back of a Length & was Rewarded: Krunal

Loading...
The camaraderie between the two Pandya brothers - Krunal and Hardik - is evident as much off the field as on it and the duo were at it again during Mumbai Indians' 46-run win over Chennai Super Kings with solid individual performances.

While Hardik struck a quick-fire 23 not out to end Mumbai's innings on a high, Krunal scalped 2/7 in three overs which included the wickets of Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav.

Speaking to Hardik in an interview for iplt20.com, Krunal said it was always a pleasure to come to Chennai as the pitches aided spin much more than the Wankhede surface where Mumbai play their home games.

"You feel happy when you come to Chennai because most of the games you play at Wankhede but then suddenly you see these kinds of wickets in Chennai you feel happy about it, you know it will help," said Krunal.

"On this wicket, I was just trying to back of a length because I knew there was purchase. I was just trying to pitch the ball in the right areas. Some of the balls were spinning, some went straight, so the wicket was definitely helping. Obviously, quite satisfying and we got two points as well so overall very happy."

Krunal's dismissal of Rayudu, in particular, was a viewer's delight. With the balls turning sharply all evening, the left-hander surprised Rayudu with a straighter one and the batsman was beaten all ends up.

"The straighter ball that I bowl, that is my strength," said Krunal. "The ball just before the dismissal spun, so that was there on the back of his mind that it might spin but that particular ball did not and went straight with the arm."
Hardik Pandyaipl 2019Krunal PandyaMumbai Indians
First Published: April 27, 2019, 12:55 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking