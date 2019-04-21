IPL 2019 | Dinesh Karthik's Wavering Form Continues to Hurt Kolkata Knight Riders

Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 21, 2019, 8:40 PM IST
Dinesh Karthik pipped Rishabh Pant for a place in the World Cup squad but the contrast between the two batsmen in terms of runs this year is hard to ignore. While Pant has made 258 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 151.76, Karthik has only made 117 runs at a dismal average of 16.71 and a strike rate of 119.38.

Karthik and Russell were a massive force for KKR in run-chases last year. This year, Russell has single-handedly shouldered responsibility in the middle while the skipper has gone missing entirely. The wicket-keeper batsman had scored runs at an average of 49.80 last year in 16 matches. His tally of 498 runs was the second best ever for him in IPL after 2013.

What was even more impressive was how he marshalled the side in run-chases. The Knight Riders won five out of eight run-chases last season and in all them, Karthik played an instrumental role. The KKR skipper made 186 runs in these matches at an average of 186.0 while striking at 167.56.

His scores in those games made for some viewing: 35* (29), 42* (23), 23 (10), 45* (18) and 41* (31).

Karthik's batting had provided immense stability for KKR last season. This year, in three run-chases, he has batted just twice.

In the first innings, he has been terrible. On Sunday, he made 6 against Sunrisers before running himself out. With this innings, his scores this season while batting first read 1, 50, 19, 2, 18 and 6. The lone fifty against Delhi Capitals aside, Karthik hasn't made over 20 in any game this season.

This has contributed to KKR's batting woes. Except for Russell, none of their batsmen have been consistent and in the middle-order, with Karthik failing, they lack support for Russell, the clinching factor for them last season.
First Published: April 21, 2019, 8:13 PM IST
