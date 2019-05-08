IPL 2019 | Key Battles – Eliminator: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Loading...
Both teams picked up a win over the other during the league stages of the tournament but the stakes are now higher and both teams will be keen to emerge on top of the must-win encounter.
SRH were finalists last year whereas DC – who made the playoffs this year for the first time since 2012 – have never even reached the summit clash.
Here are five key battles that will decide which way the match goes.
Shikhar Dhawan vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Dhawan may have made a below-par start to the tournament but his recent run of form has been sparkling and he has provided DC with a number of good starts.
By contrast, Bhuvneshwar’s form has been mixed which is problematic in more ways than one given that the World Cup is fast approaching. However, the pacer has the quality to overturn this poor run of form.
Dhawan getting another good start will be exactly what Delhi fans want but should Bhuvneshwar account for him early in the innings it will put some pressure on their middle-order, who haven’t always looked solid.
Manish Pandey vs Amit Mishra
Pandey’s recent revival in form was welcome news for SRH fans, especially given the fact that both David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have departed for World Cup preparations.
However, the Indian has been shown an occasional vulnerability against spin and it is this weakness that DC could look to use Mishra against him.
The veteran leggie has been in decent touch this year and almost had a hat-trick in their previous match. DC will look to use him to get rid of Pandey and expose what is a weak middle-order that has struggled for both game time and runs this season.
Rishabh Pant vs Khaleel Ahmed
Pant’s talent and explosive ability cannot be denied but the young southpaw has blown hot and cold this season. While he’s played a part in some of DC’s wins, his habit of throwing away his wicket has cost them too.
Khaleel wasn’t part of SRH’s playing XI to begin with but his knack of picking up key wickets at crucial moments has seen him feature more regularly in the latter stages of the tournament.
He even accounted for Pant when the two teams squared off at Hyderabad, getting him to hole out in the deep while going for a big shot. An encore in the Eliminator will give SRH a massive edge.
Kane Williamson vs Trent Boult
Williamson finished the previous edition of the IPL as the Orange Cap holder but the Kiwi has struggled for fitness and form this season, meaning he is due a big performance sooner rather than later.
The man who will likely be tasked with ensuring that it doesn’t happen will be compatriot Trent Boult, who has warmed the bench for large parts of this season thanks to the form of Kagiso Rabada.
Boult will be a good judge of the strengths and weaknesses of his New Zealand captain and is always a danger with the new ball. He claimed 2 scalps in DC’s previous game and will be keen to add Williamson to his wickets tally.
Colin Ingram vs Rashid Khan
Ingram has been a consistent part of this DC side but his performances haven’t always been up to scratch. Nevertheless, he has the potential to be a match-winner when he gets going.
He can be dodgy against spin bowling though and SRH will look to make the most of it by using Rashid Khan against him.
Rashid’s had a quiet IPL by his standards – largely due to batsmen now being content to play him out – and was poor in their previous game but is always looking to pick wickets and could be the one to account for the dangerous Ingram.
Delhi Capitalsipl 2019Kane WilliamsonManish PandeyRashid KhanRishabh Pantshikhar dhawansunrisers hyderabad
First Published: May 8, 2019, 10:38 AM IST