IPL 2019 | Key Battles - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Here is a look at few key player battles which might well decide the outcome of the game.
Virat Kohli vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
If Kohli plays and doesn't opt to rest, then his battle against Bhuvneshwar will certainly grab the eyeballs. World's top limited overs batsman battling against one of the most prodigious swing bowler will certainly make for great viewing. Kohli will be looking to play freely and that might well mean he might be at his most dangerous. SRH will want his wicket early and the onus will be on Bhuvneshwar, who hasn't disappointed the Orange Army faithful. RCB's batting depends heavily on Kohli and getting him cheaply will help SRH in getting past the Red and Black Brigade.
Ab de Villiers vs Rashid Khan
Rashid hasn't picked as many wickets as he usually does in IPL and one of the reasons for that has been extra caution which the batsmen have shown while playing him. de Villiers is someone who likes to go after the spinners early but that has also led to his downfall. If the South African is set by the time Rashid comes into the attack, then it will certainly be a battle of equals. de Villiers will be looking to send a message early to the SRH attack and what better way to do it than target the no.1 bowler.
Umesh Yadav vs Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson hasn't been in the best of forms in this year's IPL but the flat Bangalore pitch along with a weak RCB bowling might work perfectly for the Hyderabad captain to get back amongst runs. Umesh has been struggling all throughout the IPL and we have only seen glimpses of his true potential. With David Warner and Jonny Bairstow missing in action, Williamson will be the key wicket and Umesh should be looking to assure his skipper Kohli that he is still a good enough bowler to dismiss the world's best batsmen.
Yuzvendra Chahal vs Manish Pandey
Manish Pandey has been in sensational form ever since he has come out to bat at no.3. He almost single-handedly took his side to victory against Mumbai and will be playing on a known surface at the Chinnaswamy. Pandey has emerged as the glue for SRH, tackling spin and pace with relative ease. Chahal meanwhile has picked regular wickets for RCB but has tailed off a bit after a sensational start to the season. With the World Cup in sight, Chahal will be looking to get back in form and will certainly be challenged by Pandey - who is an excellent player of spin bowling.
Martin Guptill vs Navdeep Saini
Navdeep Saini has been one of the revelations of this year's IPL. Clocking speeds up to 150 kmph, Saini has also found himself in the reckoning for team India and is, in fact, one of the bowlers going with the team for the World Cup outside the 15-man squad. Guptill has only got his chance now for SRH but has a reputation of being one of the finest white-ball players in the circuit. He will be looking to provide his team with another quick start while Saini will be running in to knock his stumps off! Any Indian fast bowler, bowling regularly at high speeds makes for a pleasant watching and Saini will be no different in his battle against Guptill.
First Published: May 4, 2019, 11:12 AM IST