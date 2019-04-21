IPL 2019 | Key Battles - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Loading...
Hyderabad and Kolkata began the season as favourites to make the top four, but having slipped to fifth and sixth respectively, the two teams will need their star players to step up when the going gets tough.
Both sides are replete with players who can turn the game in the favour of their side on just single-handedly.
An afternoon start means the dew won't really come into play, negating any advantage to the side bowling first.
Here’s a look at some of the mouth-watering individual clashes that are on offer.
David Warner vs Harry Gurney
The swashbuckling David Warner has been in impeccable form so far since his return to the IPL this year and bowlers have found it difficult to contain him. With 450 runs to his name from eight games Warner’s brutal ways has spared no one and the fast bowlers especially have not enjoyed bowling to him.
Will it be any different for the Englishman Harry Gurney? The left-armer’s debut season has seen him play four games so far and take as many wickets. The thing with Gurney is that he is more likely to use variation to trick a batsman than bowl the usual stock delivery one expects from a pacer.
If Warner can pick up on the variation, Gurney could be in for a day to forget but he can use his guile to give his side the early advantage in the innings. It is unlikely that Prasidh Krishna will have a real go at Warner as he likes the ball coming onto the bat and the youngster provides him with just that.
Jonny Bairstow vs Sunil Nairne
England’s Jonny Bairstow has been busy playing second fiddle to his opening partner David Warner, but that does not mean he has spared the bowlers either. The openers score the bulk of the runs for SRH and Bairstow with 365 runs, which includes the best individual score so far this season, to his name presents a dangerous proposition for any opposition.
Narine on the other hand is as important a bowler for the KKR side and his job will surely be to dislodge one if not both openers. The West Indian’s guile and how he uses it will be key on Sunday if he is to add to his six wickets from seven games.
Kane Williamson vs Kuldeep Yadav
The New Zealander Kane Williamson has played only three games out of the eight SRH have played and is likely to lead his side out for a fourth time on Sunday. Williamson, who isn’t the most innovative stroke makers T20 cricket, will be itching to get his act together and pile on the runs. What adds more responsibility for him is the fragile middle-order that follows. Like the openers, he isn’t a batsman you want to allow time to because things can go terribly out of control for the opposition.
Kuldeep Yadav is likely to have his go after the initial overs are through, which is where he will come up against a determined Williamson. Having taken a tonking at Eden Gardens from Moeen Ali and Virat Kohli, Kuldeep will be eager to set things right, which is likely to make for an interesting battle on Sunday evening.
Andre Russell vs Rashid Khan
The big-hitting Andre Russell has taken his game to another level this season and has been solely responsible for a major chunk of the points KKR can boast off. Russell likes the ball coming onto his bat and if it’s in the slot it’s likely to be in the stands.
Hyderabad are likely to counter Russell with their best spinner that is Rashid Khan and the possibility of both facing off in the final overs of the innings can’t be ruled out.
Rashid will look to add to his eight wickets and Russell to his 377 runs. The one with the more impactful addition is likely to swing the game in his side’s favour.
Chris Lynn vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
The Australian openers ability use the long handle at the top of the order is well known and KKR need him along with Narine to get them off to a fast start given the recent trouble they’ve had with runs.
Lynn is most likely to up against the Indian bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who will need to dig into his experience to stop opener. Bhuvi has not had the best start to the season and wickets are the need of the hour.
Both are keen to really up the ante which promises a good battle.
