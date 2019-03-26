IPL 2019 | Punjab Celebrate Win Over Royals With ‘Sher Punjabi’ Team Song

Loading...
In a video posted on the official Kings XI Punjab Twitter account, captain Ravichandran Ashwin is seen speaking into the camera and saying, “To start with two points is amazing and it’s our first win at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Really feeling great as a group.”
Heading into the pavilion, he then mentions, “We have a team song, for the first time we will be singing it together after a win. Looking forward to it.”
Punjabi, oye Sher Punjabi! 🎶
A win in our first game and it was time to bring out the #SaddaSquad song. 😍
Shers, yaad karlo ji lyrics aage vi kaam aaunge. 😉#SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/IKocic2QSr
— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) March 26, 2019
The lyrics of the song are about how the team will go and “rule” places in the IPL, and how whoever messes with them will be the “fool.”
They then go on to declare they will be the champions this year, before breaking into a chorus of “Sher Punjabi!”
Despite the controversy surrounding Ashwin’s dismissal of Jos Buttler dominating the discourse post-game, the Punjab players seemed relaxed and happy to get over the line in their opening game of the tournament.
First Published: March 26, 2019, 3:02 PM IST