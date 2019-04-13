Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | 'Fabulous Run Chase' - Twitter in Awe of Clinical Delhi Capitals

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 13, 2019, 12:20 AM IST
(Image: IPL)

Delhi Capitals managed to keep their nerves in what was a spectacular run chase at the Eden Gardens as Kolkata Knight Riders failed to put up a promising display with the ball.







Kolkata Knight Riders had a new opening pair as both Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine missed out. Joe Denly who was making his IPL debut had his off stump knocked over by Ishant Sharma on the very first ball of the match.





While the likes of Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana failed to get going, Shubman Gill displayed his masterclass with the bat. The 19 year old registered a brilliant knock of 65 runs from just 39 balls.











Andre Russell continued his exploits in the death overs as he took on Kagiso Rabada. Piyush Chawla’s cameo in the end ensured KKR reached a total of 178/7 in 20 overs.













As for Delhi Capitals, Prithvi Shaw got out after a fantastic start. However it was Shikhar Dhawan who stood tall for the Delhi Capitals today with a stupendous innings of 97(63)*.













While skipper Shreyas Iyer failed to prolong his stay at the crease, the duo of Dhawan and Rishabh Pant put up a 105-run partnership from just 69 balls.













Colin Ingram hit a six to finish the game in style for the Delhi Capitals. The visitors won the game by 7 wickets with seven balls to spare.





DCDelhi Capitalsiplipl 2019KKRkolkata knight ridersshikhar dhawan
First Published: April 13, 2019, 12:19 AM IST
