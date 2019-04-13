IPL 2019 | 'Fabulous Run Chase' - Twitter in Awe of Clinical Delhi Capitals

(Image: IPL)

Wonderful play by @RealShubmanGill & @Russell12A yet again. Losing is ok but today we kind of lacked heart, especially bowling, that’s sad. Only positive out of this game was that our Dada @SGanguly99 was at Eden on the winning side. Congrats @DelhiCapitals

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 12, 2019

Excellent knock from @SDhawan25 with great support from Pant. @ImIshant bowled a top spell too and good to be back with winning ways. May we keep up the momentum. #KKRvDC — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 12, 2019

Joe Denly is currently one of only six men in #IPL history to have been dismissed off the only delivery they have faced in the IPL. The others are Sandeep Lamichhane, Sunny Gupta, Chetan Nanda, Veer Pratap Singh, and Shivil Kaushik. #KKRvDC #IPL2019 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 12, 2019



Golden duck on debut, Joe Denly. It must be heartbreaking #KKRvDC

— Jessy Rajkumari (@imJRK_4) April 12, 2019

Enjoyed watching young Shubman Gill bat. Look forward to much more. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 12, 2019



Shubman Gill, is here to stay and he deserves to bat up the order.#KKRvsDC

— Prajakta Bhawsar (@18prajakta) April 12, 2019

Great move by KKR to send Shubman Gill to open the innings and the youngster delivered with the classy innings. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 12, 2019



Only Russell could have hit Rabada like that. Sheer power.#KKRvDC

— Gautam Sodhi (@GautamSodhi1) April 12, 2019

Carlos Brathwaite has moved away from his regular spot at the non-striker's end. He's now standing near the practice pitches, far away from Russell's firing line. #IPL2019 #KKRvDC — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) April 12, 2019



Top-edging bouncers for sixers like it's the norm. Dre Russ is next level. #KKRvDC

— Rishad D'souza (@RD_Wisden) April 12, 2019

Shubman + Dre Russ + Chawla: 124 off 66 balls. Denly + Uthappa + Rana + DK + Brathwaite + Kuldeep: 49 off 54. Tribute to how well Shubman and Russell batted + how well Rabada & co bowled, that no one else could get away. #KKRvDC — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) April 12, 2019



Shikhar Dhawan's wait for his maiden century in the Twenty20 format continues.

The 97* today is his highest individual score and his 50th fifty from 234 matches in Twenty20 cricket. #IPL2019 #KKRvDC



— Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) April 12, 2019

Dhawan thrives on room. Finally, he is getting enough room to free his arms in this tournament #KKRvDC #IPL12 — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 12, 2019



Shikhar Dhawan's innings today isn't just a shot in the arm for #DelhiCapitals. It bodes well for India too. He needed the runs.

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 12, 2019

Fabulous run chase by Delhi Capitals. Good to see @SDhawan25 striking rich form — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 12, 2019



Should be a straightforward chase from here. But, its Delhi.....#KKRvDC

— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 12, 2019

Hundred runs partnership between Dhawan and Pant. — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) April 12, 2019



No Delhi no. You are under no obligation to provide this extra entertainment at the end. Just take it home without incident #KKRvDC

— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) April 12, 2019

After AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli, Nitish Rana has Rishabh Pant in his pocket now — Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) April 12, 2019



so you can't beat Sourav Ganguly at the Eden Gardens#KKRvDC #IPL2019

— Nikhil Mane 🏏🇦🇺 (@nikhiltait) April 12, 2019

Impressive win by #DelhiCapitals. Not easy getting better of KKR at Eden Gardens, and they’ve done it with degree of ease. Way behind on points table still, but other teams should be wary as DC seem to be regrouping well — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 12, 2019

First Published: April 13, 2019, 12:19 AM IST