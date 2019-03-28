IPL 2019: Twitter Reacts as KKR Continue Winning Run

It’s all over for @lionsdenkxip as @KKRiders are the victors. #GameChanging moment @Russell12A getting lifeline from missing 4th player in circle. Great knock by @DavidMillerSA12 and @mayankcricket The team from #Kolkotta looks settled at home. #KKRvKXIP #VIVOIPL— Hemant Dua (@inspiranti) March 27, 2019
A couple of Eden Gardens records were smashed tonight.— Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) March 27, 2019
- Most sixes in ANY T20 match at this venue (24).
- Highest IPL match aggregate at this venue (408 runs).
Amazingly the previous highest was ALSO BETWEEN #KXIP & #KKR (404 in 2010)!#MakeStatsGreatAgain #KKRvKXIP
The game got off to an eventful start as Sunil Narine carted Varun Chakravarthy for 25 runs in an over before Punjab struck back to dismiss both of them.
Narine has unravelled the mystery in debutant Chakraborty’s bowling in brutal fashion— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 27, 2019
Poor move from Ashwin to bowl Varun Chakravarty in the 2nd over. Cost that many extra runs. Narine and Lynn both gone slogging against pace.— Avantika (@avantikatikmany) March 27, 2019
Punjab has a good core of bowlers with fast bowling, spinners and mystery, only problem will be lower order batting but that can be solved if Rahul or Gayle has a big season.— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) March 27, 2019
Nitish Rana scored a brisk 63 to give his side a platform to go big along with Robin Uthappa who scored another half-century.
Today's has been a beautifully violent knock from Rana.— Arjun (@_WellOfCourse) March 27, 2019
Nitish Rana’ inning was amazing and entertaining. Enjoyed it so much. Uthappa is playing good too. Now waiting for Russell to fire up.— V. ◟̽◞̽ (@_heavenlyInsane) March 27, 2019
Great Start Of new season for @NitishRana_27 back to back 50s 👏👏 #KKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2019— Rajesh Khilare (@Cricrajeshpk) March 27, 2019
There was more drama to follow as Andre Russell was out bowled but Punjab had only three fielders inside the ring which allowed him to bat on and he made them pay with a 17-ball 48.
Dre Russ, his bat says big hitter for a reason. #KKRvKXIP— ᖇƖᘔᗯᗩᑎ ᗩᒪƖ (@PagalBachcha) March 27, 2019
If Andre Russell were to ever punch me my bones would explode. #IPL #KKRvKXIP— Shiamak Unwalla (@ShiamakUnwalla) March 27, 2019
Andre the Giant - well and truly #VIVOIPL #KKRvKXIP #DreRuss— Anand Subramaniam (@28anand) March 27, 2019
Russell just misses the 2nd Fastest fifty of #IPL#KKRvKXIP #IPL2019— Suvajit Mustafi (Rivu) (@RibsGully) March 27, 2019
Eden Gardens arguably provides the best IPL surfaces. Has grass to start off with, a good batting pitch (understatement) early in the season, and in the latter half every year, spin comes into play. Gives different strategies through any IPL season. #IPL2019 #KKRvKXIP— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) March 27, 2019
In reply, Punjab lost their openers in a no time to leave the middle order with too much to do.
Strokeplay's been so good that no one even appreciated that shot From Mayank— a (@tinggoesskrrrah) March 27, 2019
There was a bit of heated debate when Russell could not collect a throw and the ball ran to the fence. Kolkata were not happy with the decision of the umpire to give four overthrows.
It was five overthrows. Can't believe DK and Uthappa were arguing about that.#KKRvKXIP #IPL2019— Devdutt (@ApratimKheladu) March 27, 2019
Unreal umpiring. #IPL2019— Manya (@CSKian716) March 27, 2019
The covers fielder threw the ball towards mid on, who lost the ball in floodlights and the ball went to the boundary. Umpires called the ball dead. KXIP skipper Ashwin’s argument was — ball wasn’t dead.— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 27, 2019
That was the confusion#KKRvKXIP
Mayank Agarwal and David Miller both scored fifties but the target was too far for them.
Mayank Agarwal now the 2nd slowest to 1k IPL runs with Irfan being the slowest— Abhay (@ImAbhay3) March 27, 2019
Also a 50 after 4 years
Mayank Agarwal impresses me more and more when I watch him bat — in every format. Fine temperament and strokes— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 27, 2019
Mayank Agarwal is knocked over, and so are the hopes of KXIP too!? #KKRvKXIP #IPL2019— Arjun (@LifeIsAnElation) March 27, 2019
This is David Miller's first IPL fifty since May 2015 #KKRvKXIP— JSK (@imjsk27) March 27, 2019
2 in 2 for both Indian wicket keeper lead team in Ipl 2019.— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) March 27, 2019
KKR have exposed KXIP's lack of balance today. KKR's brilliant attacking batting opened up KXIP's bowling, forcing them to bowl Mandeep & in the run chase Miller's reluctance to accelerate betrayed an understandable lack of faith KXIP's shallow batting order. #IPL #KKRvKXIP— Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) March 27, 2019
#KKR makes it two in two. Nitish’s form at the top of the order has made this team very formidable. And of course, Russell has been sensational. #KKRvKXIP #IPL— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 27, 2019