IPL 2019: Twitter Reacts as KKR Continue Winning Run

IPL T20.com

Loading...

A couple of Eden Gardens records were smashed tonight.

- Most sixes in ANY T20 match at this venue (24).

- Highest IPL match aggregate at this venue (408 runs).



Amazingly the previous highest was ALSO BETWEEN #KXIP & #KKR (404 in 2010)!#MakeStatsGreatAgain #KKRvKXIP — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) March 27, 2019

Narine has unravelled the mystery in debutant Chakraborty’s bowling in brutal fashion — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 27, 2019

Poor move from Ashwin to bowl Varun Chakravarty in the 2nd over. Cost that many extra runs. Narine and Lynn both gone slogging against pace. — Avantika (@avantikatikmany) March 27, 2019

Punjab has a good core of bowlers with fast bowling, spinners and mystery, only problem will be lower order batting but that can be solved if Rahul or Gayle has a big season. — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) March 27, 2019

Today's has been a beautifully violent knock from Rana. — Arjun (@_WellOfCourse) March 27, 2019

Nitish Rana’ inning was amazing and entertaining. Enjoyed it so much. Uthappa is playing good too. Now waiting for Russell to fire up. — V. ◟̽◞̽ (@_heavenlyInsane) March 27, 2019

Dre Russ, his bat says big hitter for a reason. #KKRvKXIP — ᖇƖᘔᗯᗩᑎ ᗩᒪƖ (@PagalBachcha) March 27, 2019

If Andre Russell were to ever punch me my bones would explode. #IPL #KKRvKXIP — Shiamak Unwalla (@ShiamakUnwalla) March 27, 2019

Eden Gardens arguably provides the best IPL surfaces. Has grass to start off with, a good batting pitch (understatement) early in the season, and in the latter half every year, spin comes into play. Gives different strategies through any IPL season. #IPL2019 #KKRvKXIP — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) March 27, 2019

Strokeplay's been so good that no one even appreciated that shot From Mayank — a (@tinggoesskrrrah) March 27, 2019

It was five overthrows. Can't believe DK and Uthappa were arguing about that.#KKRvKXIP #IPL2019 — Devdutt (@ApratimKheladu) March 27, 2019

The covers fielder threw the ball towards mid on, who lost the ball in floodlights and the ball went to the boundary. Umpires called the ball dead. KXIP skipper Ashwin’s argument was — ball wasn’t dead.

That was the confusion#KKRvKXIP — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 27, 2019

Mayank Agarwal now the 2nd slowest to 1k IPL runs with Irfan being the slowest

Also a 50 after 4 years — Abhay (@ImAbhay3) March 27, 2019

Mayank Agarwal impresses me more and more when I watch him bat — in every format. Fine temperament and strokes — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 27, 2019

Mayank Agarwal is knocked over, and so are the hopes of KXIP too!? #KKRvKXIP #IPL2019 — Arjun (@LifeIsAnElation) March 27, 2019

This is David Miller's first IPL fifty since May 2015 #KKRvKXIP — JSK (@imjsk27) March 27, 2019

2 in 2 for both Indian wicket keeper lead team in Ipl 2019. — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) March 27, 2019

KKR have exposed KXIP's lack of balance today. KKR's brilliant attacking batting opened up KXIP's bowling, forcing them to bowl Mandeep & in the run chase Miller's reluctance to accelerate betrayed an understandable lack of faith KXIP's shallow batting order. #IPL #KKRvKXIP — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) March 27, 2019

#KKR makes it two in two. Nitish’s form at the top of the order has made this team very formidable. And of course, Russell has been sensational. #KKRvKXIP #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 27, 2019

First Published: March 28, 2019, 12:19 AM IST