Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019: Twitter Reacts as KKR Continue Winning Run

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 28, 2019, 12:19 AM IST
IPL 2019: Twitter Reacts as KKR Continue Winning Run

IPL T20.com

Loading...
It was yet another power-packed performance by Andre Russell at the Eden Gardens against KXIP on Wednesday. First, fifties from Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana and then a cameo from Russell took Kolkata to 218/4 in their 20 overs. The KKR bowlers then bowled well as a unit to seal their 28-run win against Kings XI Punjab.







The game got off to an eventful start as Sunil Narine carted Varun Chakravarthy for 25 runs in an over before Punjab struck back to dismiss both of them.










Nitish Rana scored a brisk 63 to give his side a platform to go big along with Robin Uthappa who scored another half-century.










There was more drama to follow as Andre Russell was out bowled but Punjab had only three fielders inside the ring which allowed him to bat on and he made them pay with a 17-ball 48.
















In reply, Punjab lost their openers in a no time to leave the middle order with too much to do.




There was a bit of heated debate when Russell could not collect a throw and the ball ran to the fence. Kolkata were not happy with the decision of the umpire to give four overthrows.










Mayank Agarwal and David Miller both scored fifties but the target was too far for them.




















Andre Russellipl 2019KKRKXIP
First Published: March 28, 2019, 12:19 AM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking