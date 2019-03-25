IPL 2019 KKR vs SRH at Kolkata Highlights - As It Happened

At the start of the 17th over, when KKR required 53 off 18 balls, SRH were considered 90% favourites according to WinViz. Six sixes and three fours in the next 16 balls turned the match on its head and took KKR home. Astonishing hitting. #IPL #KKRvSRH— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) March 24, 2019
Catch all the live score and updates from the second match of IPL 2019 between KKR and SRH through cricketnext's live blog.
PREVIEW: Qualifier 2, IPL 2018 – Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs to qualify for the final of the IPL, despite fireworks from Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine at the top of the order in a chase of 175. Match 2, IPL 2019 – The two sides meet again in their first match of this year’s tournament. Redemption is on KKR’s mind.
KKR have gone on to establish themselves as consistent performers in the IPL. After they won the IPL most recently in 2014, the team qualified for the playoffs in three out of the four following editions. And if spin was what carried them through last year’s campaign with Narine and Kuldeep at the top of their game, their pace attack has improved as well. That’s according to coach Jacques Kallis, who is confident in the team that has been put together. “One thing that we do have this year is few more options in the fast bowling department, which is a big plus for us. We probably needed one-two more options in the seamers' department last season, an issue which we have addressed this season,” he recently told the press. Indeed, New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson, England’s Harry Gurney and Carlos Brathwaite will lend potency to the pace attack, so at least on paper, the team is insulated from the absence of young Indian pacers Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi.
On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad who lost to CSK in last year’s final will have David Warner returning to the side, fresh after having stayed away from the game due to his one-year ban for his involvement in the Cape Town ball-tampering saga. It will be hard to find anyone more motivated than Warner on the pitch, as he seeks to repair a damaged reputation. In the build-up to the match, SRH team mentor VVS Laxman said that Warner was looking as fit and sharp as ever. It was under his captaincy that the side won the IPL trophy in 2016, but with no pressure of captaincy this time around, Warner can focus fully on his skillset to get to the top of his game once again. In the batting department as well, SRH are stocked with options such as Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan and Martin Guptill. But it is Kane Williamson who will be the biggest threat this year as well, after scoring 735 runs in 17 matches last year. However, the SRH captain is a doubtful started with a shoulder injury that he picked up during New Zealand's recent series against Bangladesh. SRH head coach Tom Moody confirmed that a call on Williamson's availability will be taken on the morning of the match and in case he isn't fit enough, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the side. "It's not a long term injury, whether he plays, we will take a call tomorrow," Moody said on the eve of the match. We have got quite a few days before our next home game. If he's not available I don't see any issues. Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) will lead our side since he's is our vice-captain." In the all-rounders department, Shakib-al-Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Vijay Shankar will add variety. The wily Rashid Khan, who finished as the second highest wicket taker last year is always a threat. With home support backing them, KKR will look towards the likes of Chris Lynn, young Shubman Gill, Robin Uthappa, Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik to pile on the runs for them. But it won’t be easy with the variety in SRH’s bowling ranks. On paper, the teams are matched evenly enough for there to be a clear-cut favourite.