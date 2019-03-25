Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 KKR vs SRH at Kolkata Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 25, 2019, 8:48 AM IST

Match 2, Eden Gardens, Kolkata 24 March, 2019

Toss won by Kolkata Knight Riders (decided to bowl)

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: Andre Russell

Live Blog

Highlights

20:06(IST)
19:53(IST)

KKR WIN: Gill finishes in style as Gill hits Shakib for two sixes in the last over. What a match this has been. KKR got close to 50 runs in the last three overs. It's six wicket win for the hosts in the end. 

19:49(IST)

Russell is turning on the heat at the moment as he hits Bhuvi for 14 in first three balls. The match has completely turned around. On the fifth ball he dispatches the ball into the crowds once again. Russell displays exceptional strength. KKR need 13 in last over. 

19:44(IST)

Kaul starts another over and he dispatches him for two sixes in as many balls. It doesn't end there as Russell hits him for another four. This match is not yet over as KKR are 148/4. 

19:40(IST)

Bhuvi fires down yorkers at will in the 17th over of the innings. This is exceptional bowling by SRH skipper as KKR are 129/4. 

19:39(IST)
19:33(IST)

OUT: A floodlight failure has caused a rather longish break here at the Eden Gardens. Now it will much more difficult for KKR to chase down the target. And the first ball after the resumption, Rana is LBW for 68. Rashid has a wicket. It's 118/4. 

19:28(IST)
19:17(IST)

This is not looking good for KKR and Rana is waging a lone battle. He hits Sandeep for a six in the over but apart from that there is nothing much that is going well for Kolkata. It's 114/3 after 15 overs. 

19:11(IST)

KKR need a lot of boundaries at the moment as they need 78 runs from 36 balls. But their problem is that they are losing wickets at the moment. KKr are 104/3 after 14 overs. 

19:09(IST)
19:05(IST)

FIFTY FOR RANA: Sandeep bowls a full delivery to Rana and the latter dispatches it for a four through point. That's his first fifty of the season as KKR reach 97/3 in 13 overs. 

19:01(IST)

OUT: Another one bites the dust. Sandeep Sharma gets Karthik to chip one in the air and Bhuvi takes a simple catch. SRH are clearly inching ahead in this match. KKR are 95/3. 

18:59(IST)
18:54(IST)

OUT: Kaul has castled Uthappa. That is suicide by Uthappa. Kaul pitches the ball up and the batsman walks down the track to drive the ball, but misses it completely. The ball hits the timber. Uthappa departs for 35. KKR are 87/2. 

18:50(IST)

SIX, SIX: This is the kind of over KKR needed. Rana tonks Shakib for two big sixes in the same over. That would ease the pressure ftrom KKR a bit. It's 85/1 after 11 overs.  

18:46(IST)

Rashid Khan has managed to put brakes on the scoring rate and has just given away two runs in the over. Now Uthappa will have to up the ante. It's 70/1 after 10 overs for KKR. 

18:41(IST)

Sandeep Sharma is so slow in the air that Rana had no trouble in sweeping the fast bowler for a four. That takes their score to 68/1 after 9 overs. 

18:34(IST)

Rashid Khan comes into the attack and straightaway he has made the ball talk. He induces a top edge from Uthappa and Pathan drops a simple catch. That could prove costly. Another over comes to an end. It's 60/1 after 8 overs. 

18:31(IST)

Another over from Kaul comes to an end as KKR bring up their fifty in the seventh over. It's a solid recovery by Kolkata after they lost Lynn early. It's 51/1 after 7 overs. 

18:27(IST)
18:22(IST)

SRH are, for now, finding it difficult on the field. Both Uthappa and Rana are playing some exquisite drives along the ground and have taken KKR to 40/1. 

18:17(IST)

FOUR, SIX, FOUR: Sandeep Sharma comes into the attack. And he gets a taste of the lightning quick out-field. Rana just caresses the ball through the on side for a four. In the same over Rana hits him for a six as well. To end the over, Rana edges one to third man to make it three boundaries in the over. KKR have suddenly reached 30/1 in 4 overs. 

18:10(IST)

Bhuvi second over sees two boundaries being hit -- one by Rana and one by Uthappa. That will keep the scoring rate in check. So after 3 overs KKR are 16/1. 

18:06(IST)

OUT: Bhuvneshwar starts the proceedings for SRH and just gives away one run in the entire over. Shakib comes for the second over and After Lynn dispatches him for a big catch, he induces a false shot and Lynn departs for 7. It's 7/1 for KKR. 

17:52(IST)
17:48(IST)
17:42(IST)

FOUR: Shankar is playing a little gem of an innings and is getting some important runs for his team. He smacks Ferguson for a cracking four. His late cameo takes SRH to 181/3 in 20 overs. 

17:38(IST)

KKR are pulling things back now. Apart from putting breaks on the scoring rate. Prasidh Krishna gets the ball to come back in a mile, which hits the pads of Shankar. But the ball misses the stumps and Shankar survives. Shankar gets a four on the last ball. It takes SRH to 170/3 in 19 overs.

17:33(IST)

Andre Russell. (BCCI)

Catch all the live score and updates from the second match of IPL 2019 between KKR and SRH through cricketnext's live blog.

PREVIEW: Qualifier 2, IPL 2018 – Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs to qualify for the final of the IPL, despite fireworks from Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine at the top of the order in a chase of 175. Match 2, IPL 2019 – The two sides meet again in their first match of this year’s tournament. Redemption is on KKR’s mind.

KKR have gone on to establish themselves as consistent performers in the IPL. After they won the IPL most recently in 2014, the team qualified for the playoffs in three out of the four following editions. And if spin was what carried them through last year’s campaign with Narine and Kuldeep at the top of their game, their pace attack has improved as well. That’s according to coach Jacques Kallis, who is confident in the team that has been put together. “One thing that we do have this year is few more options in the fast bowling department, which is a big plus for us. We probably needed one-two more options in the seamers' department last season, an issue which we have addressed this season,” he recently told the press. Indeed, New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson, England’s Harry Gurney and Carlos Brathwaite will lend potency to the pace attack, so at least on paper, the team is insulated from the absence of young Indian pacers Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad who lost to CSK in last year’s final will have David Warner returning to the side, fresh after having stayed away from the game due to his one-year ban for his involvement in the Cape Town ball-tampering saga. It will be hard to find anyone more motivated than Warner on the pitch, as he seeks to repair a damaged reputation. In the build-up to the match, SRH team mentor VVS Laxman said that Warner was looking as fit and sharp as ever. It was under his captaincy that the side won the IPL trophy in 2016, but with no pressure of captaincy this time around, Warner can focus fully on his skillset to get to the top of his game once again. In the batting department as well, SRH are stocked with options such as Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan and Martin Guptill. But it is Kane Williamson who will be the biggest threat this year as well, after scoring 735 runs in 17 matches last year. However, the SRH captain is a doubtful started with a shoulder injury that he picked up during New Zealand's recent series against Bangladesh. SRH head coach Tom Moody confirmed that a call on Williamson's availability will be taken on the morning of the match and in case he isn't fit enough, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the side. "It's not a long term injury, whether he plays, we will take a call tomorrow," Moody said on the eve of the match. We have got quite a few days before our next home game. If he's not available I don't see any issues. Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) will lead our side since he's is our vice-captain." In the all-rounders department, Shakib-al-Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Vijay Shankar will add variety. The wily Rashid Khan, who finished as the second highest wicket taker last year is always a threat. With home support backing them, KKR will look towards the likes of Chris Lynn, young Shubman Gill, Robin Uthappa, Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik to pile on the runs for them. But it won’t be easy with the variety in SRH’s bowling ranks. On paper, the teams are matched evenly enough for there to be a clear-cut favourite.
