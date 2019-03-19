IPL 2019: KKR's Rinku Singh Eager to Leave Disappointing Debut Season Behind

Loading...
Picked for 80 lakh in last year’s auction, the 21-year-old from Aligarh was retained despite not featuring much in his debut season. And after having worked with Abhishek Nayar during the off-season, he believes he has come further as a player.
“A lot has changed over the past one year,” he told kkr.in. “I was going through a prolonged lean patch - I did not have a great domestic season, or for that matter, even at the IPL, I was struggling. There were lots of issues I was facing with my batting.
"I called up Abhishek (Nayar) to discuss those issues, and told him I needed some practice and guidance. He immediately agreed to help me out. Since then, all the mistakes I was making in the IPL, and whatever issues I was having with my batting, he made me work hard on fixing them.
"I was rushing a lot during the IPL and I wasn't thinking clearly enough. Nayar pointed out what I needed to fix, and helped me work on my weaknesses.
“Soon after my sessions with Nayar, I went to play for UPCA in the Ranji Trophy. Those sessions I had at the KKR Academy helped me a lot, and as a result, I had a good season with my team.”
A feature of Singh’s domestic tons has been that they have all been big centuries (163*, 149, 149, 150), and he said that the feeling of hitting big centuries was ‘unique’.
“Even bowlers go on to hit hundreds at times. But only those who can convert them to big knocks are remembered. Big scores definitely stand out, and people recognise that too. The feeling of hitting big centuries is unique, and really special. I'm quite happy I could do that for my side,” he said.
First Published: March 19, 2019, 12:52 PM IST