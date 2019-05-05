Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | 'KL Rahul is Back!' - Twitter Reflects on KXIP's Dominant Win Over CSK

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 5, 2019, 8:00 PM IST
The Mohali crowd witnessed an epic encounter between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab. With this victory, Punjab ended up finishing at the sixth position on the points table while CSK retained their spot in the Top 2.






Put to bat first by the hosts, CSK were off to a slow start. Shane Watson was again dismissed cheaply as he got out for 7.





Faf du Plessis put up a sensational show with the bat. The Proteas batsman went on to register a brilliant knock of 96 off 55 balls.








Suresh Raina, who had a patchy start to IPL 2019, scored his second consecutive half-century. Together, he and du Plessis put up a splendour partnership of 120 off 75 balls for the second wicket.






Sam Curran went on to dismiss both du Plessis and Raina. Their dismissals restricted the run flow of the Chennai batsmen. Mohammed Shami also bowled a fantastic last over conceding just five runs and picking two wickets. CSK were restricted to 170/5 in their quota of 20 overs.





As for the Kings XI Punjab, KL Rahul displayed his firepower with the bat as he smashed 71 runs from just 36 balls. It even reduced someone as explosive Chris Gayle to a spectator as he scored a run-a-ball 28.












Harbhajan Singh, who went for 41 runs in his first couple of overs, came back to take 3 important wickets. However, it was too late to make an impact as the damage had already been done. Nicholas Pooran’s quickfire innings helped the Kings XI Punjab finish this season on a winning note.







chennai super kingsipl 2019Kings XI punjab
First Published: May 5, 2019, 7:51 PM IST
