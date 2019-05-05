IPL 2019 | 'KL Rahul is Back!' - Twitter Reflects on KXIP's Dominant Win Over CSK

Source: IPLT20

#KXIP winning ensures they don't finish bottom of the table.

If they had lost, #IPL2019 would have had the curious result of *two* teams having a run of six consecutive losses - but still not finishing bottom.



— Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) May 5, 2019

Would have been a travesty ig Rahul’s thunderous knock had gone in vain. CSK paid penalty for sluggish batting towards innings end. Should have scored 20-25 runs more — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 5, 2019



Lions roaring in the final game!! @lionsdenkxip, so glad to see @klrahul11 fire, important for India🇮🇳#KXIPvCSK



— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) May 5, 2019



Disappointing league campaign for Shane Watson... Slow in the first 10 balls again and out. CSK need him to fire in the playoffs.#KXIPvCSK #KXIPvsCSK #IPL2019 — CricBlog (@cric_blog) May 5, 2019



0(10), 44(26), 13(13), 5(6), 26(24), 7(9), 0(4), 6(7), 31(29), 5(3), 96(53), 8(4), 0(9), 7(11)



Shane Watson in IPL 2019 #KXIPvCSK



— Saurabh (@SteynGun_) May 5, 2019



Faf is middling it is so cleanly. Need couple of more good innings this season from this man. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 5, 2019



The best part about this Faf & Raina partnership is the ease with which they’ve done it. It’s flowing like a stream ... no risk and high return #KXIPvCSK



— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) May 5, 2019



Just looking at the pitch, CSK need to aim at 190 #KXIPvCSK — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) May 5, 2019



59(37) & 53(38) by Raina in last two matches of group stage, so much confidence rising knocks by Raina.

— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) May 5, 2019

Suresh Raina dismissed by a bouncer. Some things will never change in cricket. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 5, 2019

Fifty for Raina! Even though he scored some runs in the last game as well, it is today that we see the Mr. IPL that we know. Go well from here, Suresh! #KXIPvCSK — Manya (@CSKian716) May 5, 2019



Terrific bowling by the young lad Sam Curran (our tormentor when we visited his home, last time)!



— Jose Puliampatta (@JosePuliampatta) May 5, 2019





Curran has been brilliant & thrived despite many pointing out he isn't a T20 player during auction time. Guess what? Even KXIP assumed the same after a few no-shows. Played just 9 of 14 matches. KXIP made 31 team changes through this season. Too much chop & change. #KXIPvCSK



— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) May 5, 2019



Surprisingly lackadaisical finish by CSK. 170 not a poor score but after the big and racy partnership between Faf and Raina, 190 looked a cinch. Dhoni seemed lacklustre and distracted too, as if already mentally preoccupied with the play-off match! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 5, 2019



Kamaal Lajawaab Rahul. What a delight to watch him bat in this fashion.....wish had seen more of this through the season. #KXIPvCSK #IPL

— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 5, 2019

First 5 balls - 0 Runs. Next 14 Balls - 52 Runs. KL Rahul is back to his old ruthlessness hitting!! — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 5, 2019

50 in 19 balls. KL Rahul 🙏🏼 — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) May 5, 2019



When KL Rahul can play like this, WHY would you play any other way? #KXIPvCSK #IPL



— Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) May 5, 2019





Wow, #KingsXI, now that is some batting!



— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 5, 2019



Absolutely brilliant stuff from KL Rahul so far. He's attacked 74% deliveries, scored a boundary off 53% of the balls he's faced. Looks extremely secure playing 5% false shots. He's scored 96.2% of his runs (50 out of 52) in boundaries. #IPL2019 #KXIPvCSK — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) May 5, 2019

I see KL Rahul is finally batting like KL Rahul, but KXIP needed him to do this earlier when their hopes were alive. — KASHISH (@crickashish217) May 5, 2019



That’s a sensational 50 from @klrahul11 super stuff. No one has been able to do this to Harbhajan this season. Good for India going into the World Cup.

— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) May 5, 2019

lol out of nowhere harbhajan has 3 wickets now — Nikhil Mane 🏏🇦🇺 (@nikhiltait) May 5, 2019



CSK well into declaration bowling mode now. Happens pretty much every season.

— Srinath (@srinathsripath) May 5, 2019

Pooran making spinners unbowlable again. — Professor More Kuzhambu (@IndianMourinho) May 5, 2019



Pooran party! Shame we didn't get to see more of him. #IPL

— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 5, 2019

