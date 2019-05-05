IPL 2019 | 'KL Rahul is Back!' - Twitter Reflects on KXIP's Dominant Win Over CSK

Loading...
#KXIP winning ensures they don't finish bottom of the table.
If they had lost, #IPL2019 would have had the curious result of *two* teams having a run of six consecutive losses - but still not finishing bottom.
Would have been a travesty ig Rahul’s thunderous knock had gone in vain. CSK paid penalty for sluggish batting towards innings end. Should have scored 20-25 runs more — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 5, 2019
Lions roaring in the final game!! @lionsdenkxip, so glad to see @klrahul11 fire, important for India🇮🇳#KXIPvCSK
Put to bat first by the hosts, CSK were off to a slow start. Shane Watson was again dismissed cheaply as he got out for 7.
Disappointing league campaign for Shane Watson... Slow in the first 10 balls again and out. CSK need him to fire in the playoffs.#KXIPvCSK #KXIPvsCSK #IPL2019 — CricBlog (@cric_blog) May 5, 2019
0(10), 44(26), 13(13), 5(6), 26(24), 7(9), 0(4), 6(7), 31(29), 5(3), 96(53), 8(4), 0(9), 7(11)
Shane Watson in IPL 2019 #KXIPvCSK
Faf du Plessis put up a sensational show with the bat. The Proteas batsman went on to register a brilliant knock of 96 off 55 balls.
Faf is middling it is so cleanly. Need couple of more good innings this season from this man. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 5, 2019
The best part about this Faf & Raina partnership is the ease with which they’ve done it. It’s flowing like a stream ... no risk and high return #KXIPvCSK
Just looking at the pitch, CSK need to aim at 190 #KXIPvCSK — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) May 5, 2019
Suresh Raina, who had a patchy start to IPL 2019, scored his second consecutive half-century. Together, he and du Plessis put up a splendour partnership of 120 off 75 balls for the second wicket.
Some beautiful sixes by Suresh Raina.
Rolling back the clock...#KXIPvCSK #KXIPvsCSK #IPL2019
59(37) & 53(38) by Raina in last two matches of group stage, so much confidence rising knocks by Raina.
Suresh Raina dismissed by a bouncer. Some things will never change in cricket. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 5, 2019
Fifty for Raina! Even though he scored some runs in the last game as well, it is today that we see the Mr. IPL that we know. Go well from here, Suresh! #KXIPvCSK — Manya (@CSKian716) May 5, 2019
Sam Curran went on to dismiss both du Plessis and Raina. Their dismissals restricted the run flow of the Chennai batsmen. Mohammed Shami also bowled a fantastic last over conceding just five runs and picking two wickets. CSK were restricted to 170/5 in their quota of 20 overs.
Terrific bowling by the young lad Sam Curran (our tormentor when we visited his home, last time)!
Curran has been brilliant & thrived despite many pointing out he isn't a T20 player during auction time. Guess what? Even KXIP assumed the same after a few no-shows. Played just 9 of 14 matches. KXIP made 31 team changes through this season. Too much chop & change. #KXIPvCSK
Surprisingly lackadaisical finish by CSK. 170 not a poor score but after the big and racy partnership between Faf and Raina, 190 looked a cinch. Dhoni seemed lacklustre and distracted too, as if already mentally preoccupied with the play-off match! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 5, 2019
As for the Kings XI Punjab, KL Rahul displayed his firepower with the bat as he smashed 71 runs from just 36 balls. It even reduced someone as explosive Chris Gayle to a spectator as he scored a run-a-ball 28.
Kamaal Lajawaab Rahul. What a delight to watch him bat in this fashion.....wish had seen more of this through the season. #KXIPvCSK #IPL
First 5 balls - 0 Runs. Next 14 Balls - 52 Runs. KL Rahul is back to his old ruthlessness hitting!! — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 5, 2019
50 in 19 balls. KL Rahul 🙏🏼 — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) May 5, 2019
When KL Rahul can play like this, WHY would you play any other way? #KXIPvCSK #IPL
Wow, #KingsXI, now that is some batting!
Absolutely brilliant stuff from KL Rahul so far. He's attacked 74% deliveries, scored a boundary off 53% of the balls he's faced. Looks extremely secure playing 5% false shots. He's scored 96.2% of his runs (50 out of 52) in boundaries. #IPL2019 #KXIPvCSK — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) May 5, 2019
I see KL Rahul is finally batting like KL Rahul, but KXIP needed him to do this earlier when their hopes were alive. — KASHISH (@crickashish217) May 5, 2019
That’s a sensational 50 from @klrahul11 super stuff. No one has been able to do this to Harbhajan this season. Good for India going into the World Cup.
Harbhajan Singh, who went for 41 runs in his first couple of overs, came back to take 3 important wickets. However, it was too late to make an impact as the damage had already been done. Nicholas Pooran’s quickfire innings helped the Kings XI Punjab finish this season on a winning note.
CSK well into declaration bowling mode now. Happens pretty much every season.
Pooran making spinners unbowlable again. — Professor More Kuzhambu (@IndianMourinho) May 5, 2019
Pooran party! Shame we didn't get to see more of him. #IPL
