IPL 2019: Kohli and Chhetri Bond During RCB Training Camp

Bengaluru captain Sunil Chhetri paid a visit to the RCB squad and he was seen having a good time with skipper Virat Kohli.
Kohli also introduced Chhetri to rest of the squad members of RCB.
He later tweeted, “Was fun to have you around yesterday skip #topguy #cricketmeetsfootball”
Was fun to have you around yesterday skip @chetrisunil11 #topguy #cricketmeetsfootball pic.twitter.com/sUzZ2xxAgF
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 20, 2019
Chhetri then replied saying, “I’ve sore hands and shoulders from yesterday, but thanks for having me over, champ! Good luck for the tournament!”
I’ve sore hands and shoulders from yesterday, but thanks for having me over, champ! Good luck for the tournament @imVkohli #No1 #TopLad — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) March 20, 2019
Kohli will be hoping that Chhetri can also be the good luck charm for his team. RCB have reached the final on three occasions but have never won the IPL.
In fact, former teammate Gautam Gambhir called Kohli a lucky captain, given he is still at the helm despite not winning the trophy.
"I don't see him as a shrewd captain. I don't see him as a tactful captain [tactician]. And he hasn't won the IPL. So ultimately, a captain is only as good as his record.
"There are people who have won the trophy three times. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. So I think he has a long way to go. You cannot compare him to someone like Rohit or Dhoni at this stage because he has been part of RCB, and captaining RCB for the last seven to eight years, and he has been very lucky and should be thanking the franchise that they stuck with him because not many captains have got such a long rope where they haven't won a tournament." Gambhir had said.
RCB take on Chennai Super Kings in the season opener on Saturday.
First Published: March 20, 2019, 12:20 PM IST