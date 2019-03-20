Home Latest News Schedule Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019: Kohli and Chhetri Bond During RCB Training Camp

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 20, 2019, 12:47 PM IST
IPL 2019: Kohli and Chhetri Bond During RCB Training Camp

(Credit: Twitter)

Loading...
Even as Royal Challengers Bangalore prepare for IPL 2019, they got a visit from another superstar who recently lifted the ISL trophy with Bengaluru FC.

Bengaluru captain Sunil Chhetri paid a visit to the RCB squad and he was seen having a good time with skipper Virat Kohli.

Kohli also introduced Chhetri to rest of the squad members of RCB.

He later tweeted, “Was fun to have you around yesterday skip #topguy #cricketmeetsfootball”

Chhetri then replied saying, “I’ve sore hands and shoulders from yesterday, but thanks for having me over, champ! Good luck for the tournament!”





Kohli will be hoping that Chhetri can also be the good luck charm for his team. RCB have reached the final on three occasions but have never won the IPL.

In fact, former teammate Gautam Gambhir called Kohli a lucky captain, given he is still at the helm despite not winning the trophy.

"I don't see him as a shrewd captain. I don't see him as a tactful captain [tactician]. And he hasn't won the IPL. So ultimately, a captain is only as good as his record.

"There are people who have won the trophy three times. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. So I think he has a long way to go. You cannot compare him to someone like Rohit or Dhoni at this stage because he has been part of RCB, and captaining RCB for the last seven to eight years, and he has been very lucky and should be thanking the franchise that they stuck with him because not many captains have got such a long rope where they haven't won a tournament." Gambhir had said.

RCB take on Chennai Super Kings in the season opener on Saturday.
ipl 2019Off The FieldRCBRoyal Challengers Bangaloresunil chhetrivirat kohli
First Published: March 20, 2019, 12:20 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking