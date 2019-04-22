IPL 2019 | Kohli, Dhoni Present Jerseys to Maldives President

Loading...
Dhoni, who has served as India captain, was the first to present CSK's yellow jersey to Solih before current India skipper Kohli presented RCB's red-and-black outfit to the visiting dignitary at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The two Captains present autographed jerseys to the President of Maldives, His Excellency Ibrahim Mohamed Solih 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Zn7JRoOJik
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2019
The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) member Diana Edulji was among those officials present on the occasion.
Solih, a cricket enthusiast, was elected as Maldives president in November last year.
First Published: April 22, 2019, 1:42 AM IST