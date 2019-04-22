Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Kohli, Dhoni Present Jerseys to Maldives President

PTI | Updated: April 22, 2019, 1:42 AM IST
Bangalore: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli and his Chennai Super Kings counterpart MS Dhoni on Sunday presented autographed jerseys of their respective teams to visiting Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih before their IPL match.

Dhoni, who has served as India captain, was the first to present CSK's yellow jersey to Solih before current India skipper Kohli presented RCB's red-and-black outfit to the visiting dignitary at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.



The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) member Diana Edulji was among those officials present on the occasion.

Solih, a cricket enthusiast, was elected as Maldives president in November last year.
First Published: April 22, 2019, 1:42 AM IST
