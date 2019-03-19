IPL 2019: Kohli Should Be Grateful RCB Haven't Sacked Him as Captain - Gambhir

Loading...
Gambhir led the KKR franchise to two titles, while Kohli’s RCB are yet to win the title.
Speaking the Star Sports show Game Plan, the former India opener said that RCB’s lack of quality bowlers has been the reason for their drought. Gambhir also said that Kohli needs to improve as a captain.
"I don't see him as a shrewd captain. I don't see him as a tactful captain [tactician]. And he hasn't won the IPL. So ultimately, a captain is only as good as his record.
"There are people who have won the trophy three times. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. So I think he has a long way to go. You cannot compare him to someone like Rohit or Dhoni at this stage because he has been part of RCB, and captaining RCB for the last seven to eight years, and he has been very lucky and should be thanking the franchise that they stuck with him because not many captains have got such a long rope where they haven't won a tournament."
RCB, Kings XI Punjab and Delhi are the only sides yet to win silverware, but of the lot Kohli is the only one whom the management has shown faith in.
With Kohli at the helm, RCB have made the playoffs only twice since 2012. RCB, in recent seasons, have boasted of an explosive batting line-up with the likes of Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers along with Kohli, who smashed the record books with 973 runs in 2016, but have failed to bring home the elusive prize.
First Published: March 19, 2019, 5:07 PM IST