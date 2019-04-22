IPL 2019 | Kohli’s Throwback Post Shows Bond with Steyn Remains Strong

Loading...
After Steyn had taken the wicket of Suresh Raina early on, he embraced and then proceeded to lift Kohli all while passionately exulting.
On Monday, Kohli posted a throwback picture of the two during Steyn’s first spell at the Bangalore-based franchise and it shows that nothing much has changed between the two.
“My most favourite #10yearchallenge ever,” Kohli wrote on Instagram while sharing a split image showing the two celebrating, with one picture taken in 2010 and the other from yesterday’s game.
Kohli and Steyn spoke about the moment after the match. In a video uploaded to the IPL website, Kohli said he was glad to be sharing a pitch with Steyn again.
“It feels amazing to celebrate with this man after 10 years. We’d never have thought after parting ways in 2010 that we’d be doing the same thing at the Chinnaswamy all over again,” Kohli said in a video uploaded on the IPL website.
Steyn meanwhile, jokingly said that Kohli shredding his figure shows just how far he’s come as a player and praised how he had taken the world of cricket by storm.
RCB next take on Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday (March 24).
