IPL 2019 | Krunal Foregoes Chance to ‘Mankad’ Agarwal

While in his delivery stride to bowl the fourth ball of the over, Krunal stopped and walked back, seemingly to warn Agarwal, who had strayed out of his crease.
The warning was in good spirit but did prove to be a bit costly, as Agarwal went on to make 43 off 21 balls and played a key part in the home side eventually winning the match. Agarwal was adjudged the Man of the Match.
To add insult to injury, Agarwal would proceed to hit two sixes off Krunal, even though the left-arm spinner had the last laugh when he dismissed him in the 14th over.
His knock had, however, laid the foundation for KL Rahul who despite starting slowly went on to finish the match for KXIP, scoring an unbeaten 71 off 57 balls.
The debate around ‘Mankading’ came to the fore during an IPL game between Rajasthan Royals and KXIP, when R Ashwin ran out RR’s Jos Buttler after the Englishman had gone too far out of his crease when Ashwin was still in his delivery stride.
Mankad is a legal form of dismissal but they are seen by some as going against the spirit of the game.
First Published: March 30, 2019, 8:27 PM IST