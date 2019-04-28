IPL 2019 | 'Kudos Delhi' - Twitter Congratulates DC on Qualification

(Credit: IPLT20)

Hands up if you had Delhi Capitals in the playoffs at the start of #IPL2019 ✋ If they finish top two, good shout for the title, seeing how many of them are on song! — Srinath (@srinathsripath) April 28, 2019

Delhi Capitals reaching the playoffs in many ways is the story of the season so far. Young team, full of zest and learning with every match. I hope Prithvi and Rishabh rise to the occasion in the matches to come — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 28, 2019



Virat kohli reaction after lossing 9 tosses😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fZ84T3X5yL

— S P Y (@kohli272002) April 28, 2019

Washington v DC bowling in India’s capital New Delhi Courtesy: @cricketaakash #DCvRCB — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) April 28, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan - Runs in the last four IPL seasons 2016 - 501 2017 - 479 2018 - 496 2019 - 451 Since the start of IPL 2016, Dhawan has scored 1927 runs with 16 fifty-plus scored in 59 inns. Only Kohli (2211) & Warner (2100) have scored more runs in the timeline #IPL2019 #DDvRCB — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 28, 2019



Astonishing how batsman in T20 cricket favour the leg side, when the ball is pitched wide of off stump. Easy wicket to Chahal, Dhawan has opened the door for RCB. #DCvRCB

— Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) April 28, 2019

Delhi losing the plot rapidly. Young guns Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant need to position themselves as matchwinners, not cameo artists — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 28, 2019



Chahal has such days at RCB quite frequently. Fantastic bowler, as that dismissal shows, but he has delivered tough overs without any pressure built at the other end. And it reflects in his figures.

— KASHISH (@crickashish217) April 28, 2019

Saini should have rather tried to use the pitch than bowling Yorkers on this deck. 20 too many conceded by RCB. Will need a great batting performance to chase this down #DCvRCB — Saurabh (@SteynGun_) April 28, 2019

DC's 122 runs in boundaries equals the most number of runs scored in boundaries in the Kotla this season. The other team to do that was KKR. Both sides scored 17 fours and 9 Sixers.#IPL — Clive (@vanillawallah) April 28, 2019

Valiant effort in the end but RCB have failed to give themselves 200 plus to chase down #DCvRCB — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 28, 2019



RCB might still get the win today, but they have to start paying proper attention to their death bowling.

It is awful.#DCvRCB #DCvsRCB #IPL2019



— CricBlog (@cric_blog) April 28, 2019

Rutherford is a beast, an absolute beast. #DCvRCB — Manya (@CSKian716) April 28, 2019



36 runs in last 12 balls, excellent finish by Rutherford and Axar. Both of them added unbeaten 46 runs from 19 balls for 6th wicket.

— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) April 28, 2019

Good to see Sherfane Rutherford getting a chance to show what he can do. He is a fearless and powerful young player. #WestIndianTalent. — ian bishop (@irbishi) April 28, 2019

What a game Rutherford having, first with the bat and now picks the all important wicket of AB De Villiers! #DCvRCB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 28, 2019

Ishant, Axar, Lamichhane and now Rabada, Parthiv Patel is lining up everyone and smashing them to all corners. — Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) April 28, 2019

Parthiv's scored his 365 runs this #IPL2019 at a better strike-rate than Kohli's 422 runs (141 v 135).#DCvRCB — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) April 28, 2019

In a team of Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, expensive youngster Shivam Dube, very hard believe that @parthiv9 was the best performer! 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼@IPL @RCBTweets — TheLazyAthlete (@Parth_Shahh) April 28, 2019

What a brilliant 19th over by Ishant under pressure. Closed the game out. — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) April 28, 2019

Much better over from Ishant so far. In this over too the batting duo had planned out they would look for the inward angle. Ishant went wider and mixed it up v both of them #DCvRCB — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 28, 2019

Stoinis dispatches it towards Deep midwicket for a Maximum. Too late!! The Capitals are cruising towards victory and qualifying for the Playoffs. #DCvRCB — ❤ⱽᶦʳᵃᵗᶦᵃⁿADI🇮🇳❤ (@Aditya_k168) April 28, 2019

Kagiso Rabada has now taken 19 wickets at the death in this IPL season. Only Dwayne Bravo (24 in 2013, 23 in 2015) had picked up more wickets in the last 5 overs in an IPL edition. #IPL2019 #DCvRCB — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 28, 2019

Kudos to young @DelhiCapitals team for qualifying for playoffs. Credit to the team and @SGanguly99 for the turnaround — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 28, 2019

April 28, 2019