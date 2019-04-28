Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
IPL 2019 | 'Kudos Delhi' - Twitter Congratulates DC on Qualification

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 28, 2019, 8:56 PM IST
(Credit: IPLT20)

The crowd at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium witnessed an epic encounter with the Delhi Capitals emerging victorious over the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The hosts became the second team this year to qualify for the playoffs as Bangalore’s chances of making to the top 4 now look bleak.







Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Delhi began well. Prithvi Shaw got a good start but failed to prolong his stay at the crease. Shikhar Dhawan, on the other hand, continued his good form as he scored another fifty.






 





Shreyas Iyer registered his third half-century this season. However, Delhi started losing the plot after a fantastic start as the likes of Rishabh Pant and Colin Ingram were dismissed cheaply.










 





Sherfane Rutherford’s quickfire 28*(13) lifted Delhi Capitals total to 187/5. Axar Patel also played a handy cameo.










The Royal Challengers Bangalore were off to a splendor start. Skipper Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel put up an opening stand of 63(35). However, the likes of Kohli and AB de Villiers failed to get going.







Heinrich Klaasen too couldn’t make a mark. A late charge by Marcus Stoinis and Gurkeerat Singh Mann brought some hopes alive for Bangalore. However, in the end, they fell short of the target by 16 runs.



 










 



First Published: April 28, 2019, 8:11 PM IST
