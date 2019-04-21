Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | KXIP Captain R Ashwin Fined 12 Lakh for Slow Over-rate

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 21, 2019, 7:33 AM IST
Source: AFP

Kings XI Punjab captain R Ashwin’s visit to the national capital was not a nice one on Saturday evening as he was fined for slow-over rate during his side’s five-wicket defeat to the Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Since this was Ashwin, and his team's, first such offence of the season, the off-spinner was docked INR 12 Lakh.

Ashwin becomes the fourth skipper to be fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in this season of the IPL with Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians), Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Ajinkya Rahane (Rajasthan Royals) being the previous offenders. The current season has also faced its fair share of criticism as more than a few matches have extended to well beyond the stipulated time.

The contest at the Kotla on Saturday evening finished seven minutes before midnight with two balls to spare.

At the Kotla, the hosts finally broke the jinx of not being able to win at home after half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and captain Shreyas Iyer helped them chase down the target 163.

The KXIP side has now lost three of their last four games and will Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday, while the Delhi Capitals go to Jaipur to face the Rajasthan Royals on Monday.
First Published: April 21, 2019, 7:33 AM IST
