IPL 2019 | KXIP Captain R Ashwin Fined 12 Lakh for Slow Over-rate

Since this was Ashwin, and his team's, first such offence of the season, the off-spinner was docked INR 12 Lakh.
Ashwin becomes the fourth skipper to be fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in this season of the IPL with Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians), Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Ajinkya Rahane (Rajasthan Royals) being the previous offenders. The current season has also faced its fair share of criticism as more than a few matches have extended to well beyond the stipulated time.
The contest at the Kotla on Saturday evening finished seven minutes before midnight with two balls to spare.
At the Kotla, the hosts finally broke the jinx of not being able to win at home after half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and captain Shreyas Iyer helped them chase down the target 163.
The KXIP side has now lost three of their last four games and will Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday, while the Delhi Capitals go to Jaipur to face the Rajasthan Royals on Monday.
First Published: April 21, 2019, 7:33 AM IST