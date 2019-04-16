IPL 2019 | KXIP Dealt Varun Chakravarthy Injury Blow

Loading...
Chakravarthy finished with figures of 1/34 in his debut match at Eden Gardens and was since missing from the lineup for the games against Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals before he injured his finger.
The team is hopeful that the 27-year-old, who was expected to feature regularly on pitches that helped spinners, will be back in action sooner rather than later, though no timeline has been provided for a possible return.
"It's unfortunate that Varun picked up the injury," said KXIP CEO Satish Menon. "But these things happen in cricket. We have great faith in his abilities and we can only hope that he recovers soon."
