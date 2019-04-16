Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | KXIP Dealt Varun Chakravarthy Injury Blow

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 16, 2019, 11:16 AM IST
IPL 2019 | KXIP Dealt Varun Chakravarthy Injury Blow

(Image: IPL)

Loading...
A finger injury has put the future participation of Kings XI Punjab mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy for the rest of the season under a cloud. Chakravarthy, who made his debut against KKR but hasn’t played since, fractured his finger ahead of KXIP’s clash against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai earlier in the month. KXIP lost the match against the defending champions by 22 runs.

Chakravarthy finished with figures of 1/34 in his debut match at Eden Gardens and was since missing from the lineup for the games against Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals before he injured his finger.

The team is hopeful that the 27-year-old, who was expected to feature regularly on pitches that helped spinners, will be back in action sooner rather than later, though no timeline has been provided for a possible return.

"It's unfortunate that Varun picked up the injury," said KXIP CEO Satish Menon. "But these things happen in cricket. We have great faith in his abilities and we can only hope that he recovers soon."
ipl 2019kxip vs rrVarun Chakravarthy
First Published: April 16, 2019, 11:16 AM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking