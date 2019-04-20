IPL 2019 | KXIP to Continue Without Replacing Injured Henriques

Loading...
Along with them, Australian Moises Henriques has now also been added to the list after he injured himself during warm-ups ahead of the match against the Delhi Capitals. What’s more worrisome for KXIP is that7 Henriques won’t return to action any time soon and the side cannot even replace him as per the rules of the competition.
“Henriques injured himself after being named in the side a couple of days ago,” Kings XI coach Mike Hesson said in Delhi.
“His injury is going to rule him out for a period of time. So that’s unfortunate and you can't have a replacement after seven games through injury. So there will be no replacement sought.”
Hesson however, is hopeful that Mujeeb will clear the late fitness tests and make his way into the playing eleven against Delhi on Saturday at the Feroz Shah Kotla.
“Mujeeb has made good progress, he is certainly not in as much pain as he was a couple of nights ago. So, he would like to train today and we will make a decision after that.
“Varun (fractured finger) is out for a long time as well with injury. We are hoping that everybody will be able to make contributions in the rest of the IPL.
"We have also got Murugan Aswhin who has come in and filled the void," Hesson pointed out.
The KXIP side are currently fourth on the points table with five wins from nine games and will face Delhi in the capital on Saturday evening.
First Published: April 20, 2019, 9:07 AM IST