IPL 2019, KXIP vs CSK Match at Mohali: Chennai Secure Top-Two Spot Despite Six-Wicket Defeat

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 5, 2019, 7:28 PM IST

Match 55, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 05 May, 2019

Toss won by Kings XI Punjab (decided to bowl)

Kings XI Punjab beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets

Man of the Match:

Highlights

19:31(IST)

Chasing 171, Rahul and Gayle got Punjab off to a solid start. Pooran then played a fiery cameo and got the job done for his team. Convincing win for Punjab.

19:27(IST)

All over! Sam Curran hits one down the ground and Punjab completes this chase with two overs to spare. With 12 points to their name, Punjab end their season as the sixth-placed side. Despite the defeat, Chennai have secured a top-two spot. 

19:22(IST)

Jadeja gets his man. Pooran tries to go hard but ends up edging it to the wicketkeeper. Pooran's fiery cameo of 22-ball 36 comes to an end. Punjab now need five runs in three overs.

19:18(IST)

Pooran is in some hitting form. Tahir drops one short and the left-hander tonks it over deep mid-wicket for his third maximum. Just eight runs needed now and Punjab have managed to end their season on a high. 

19:12(IST)

Jadeja finally comes into the attack and Pooran greets him with a six and four. The left-hander has been the find of the season for Punjab and Milller's comeback now looks difficult next season. 20 more needed in five overs.

19:10(IST)

It's official! No matter how things pan out in the last encounter, Chennai will finish in top two.

19:08(IST)

Oh man, Kedar Jadhav has hurt his left shoulder and is going out of the field now. Hopefully there's nothing serious. Jadeja went for a run out from long on and Jadhav was covering for the throw. He had to dive and in the process hurt his shoulder. Then Vijay comes in as his replacement and straightaway drops a catch at point.

19:02(IST)

Another one bites the dust! Harbhajan gets his third wicket and what a comeback this has been from the offspinner. After Gayle and Rahul, Agarwal hits one straight to deep square leg. Pooran however ends the over with a six. Punjab need 45 in 42.

18:56(IST)

Harbhajan removes Rahul and Gayle in consecutive deliveries. First Rahul gets caught at the cover region for 71, then Gayle mistimed one in the hands of the long on fielder. This will probably make sure that Punjab doesn't get over the line before 14.2 overs.

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 18:49(IST)

What's happened with the Gayle Storm? Why isn't he batting the way he would normally bat. Just get a feeling that if he did, there's every possibility that this game will be done and dusted in 14.2 overs. Just a bit surprised that he is going at run a ball. 

18:46(IST)

Bravo comes on for another over now. After a good first over he delivers two wides in the first three balls. This match is slipping out of CSK's grip. They are not getting wickets, neither are they able to stop the run flow. After 9.4 overs it's 104/0. 

18:38(IST)

Bravo starts his second over. CSK are in dire need of a wicket. Till now they have been ordinary with the ball. It's a good over though as just five runs come off it. Punjab are now 90/0 after 8 overs. 

18:30(IST)

Now Tahir comes into the attack. And finally Gayle gets a four. This has been one of the rare games where he hasn't had much work to do, due to the way Rahul has batted. But he makes up for it with a straight six. Make that two sixes in a row. 17 runs come off the over as KXIP are now 85/0 in 7 overs. 

18:27(IST)
Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 18:24(IST)

Love the way KL Rahul has gone about batting. This is the Rahul we have seen the entire last year. Has got some runs this year. I like this approach more than the approach he had in previous games. 

18:22(IST)
18:14(IST)

FIFTY FOR RAHUL: Rahul is batting excellently well here. He slams Harbhajan for fours on the first two balls. This is excellent batting by the opener as he reaches 36 from 15 balls. And make it three in three. This is destructive batting. Then he follows it up with a six. That's another six and he brings a fifty in just 19 balls. That's 22 runs in the over. KXIP are 57/0 in 4 overs.

18:04(IST)

Harbhajan starts from the other end. But Rahul has found his rhythm in this innings already and hits him for a couple of sixes in just one over. An expensive over comes to an end. Punjab are now 24/0 after 2 overs. 

17:59(IST)

Four dots to start with for Chahar. He has bowled well this season and troubled batsmen with the new ball. But on the final ball of the over Rahul pulls one into the stands for a big six. So after one over Punjab are 6/0. 

17:56(IST)

Deepak Chahar will start the bowling for CSK. Chris Gayle and KL Rahul will start the proceedings for KXIP. This will be a good contest keeping in mind Punjab don't have a very big total to chase. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 17:45(IST)

Kings XI Punjab will be very pleased with the way they have gone about finishing off this innings. I would believe that CSK is 20 runs short. Great stuff by KXIP to pull back things. Top over by Shami in the end but suprise, suprise - he hasn't finshed his quota and just bowled three overs for two wickets and 17 runs. Quite surprising to see that. 

17:40(IST)

So after a great innings by du Plessis, CSK just lose the plot and don't get enough runs in the final few overs.Just five runs and two wickets come from the final over of the innings. Chennai finish their innings on 170/5 and would be a touch diasppointed with the final score. 

17:37(IST)

OUT: And Shami comes into the attack for the final over of the innings. And Rayudu targets the midwicket boundary, but Mandeep Singh takes a simple catch. Rayudu is out for 1. And make it two, as Shami castles Jadhav for a first-ball duck. It's 167/5. 

17:32(IST)
17:29(IST)

OUT: What a ripper from Curran. He has yorked du Plessis for 96. The ball deflects from the stumps and hits the stumps. Faf is dismissed for 96. What a gem of an innings from him. Now all eyes on Dhoni. CSK are 163/3. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 17:26(IST)

CSK is on a roll and I get a feeling that they might get close to 190. Just surprised that not many seamers bowled to Suresh Raina to start with and not many bouncers were used, which is a ploy a lot of teams have used against him in recent times. Nevertheless, a good platform for CSK to take off from here. 

17:20(IST)

OUT: Faf is turning on the heat here at the moment. He hits Curran for a six over the top. He is nearing his ton. What an innings this has been from the South African. Meanwhile, Raina is out for 53 and gives a simple catch to Shami. It's 150/2 in 16.4 overs.  

17:16(IST)

18 RUNS: Now du Plessis has stepped on the gas and hits Tye for two four and a six at the start of the 16th over. They must be looking at 200 now. What an over this has been for Chennai so far. 18 runs come off it. Chennai are now 142/1 in 16 overs.  

17:07(IST)

FIFTY FOR RAINA: M Ashwin comes back for another over. And Raina too brings up his fifty as he pulls Ashwin for a four. Excellent batting by this pair and they will have to continue doing the same.

17:05(IST)

Follow all the live IPL 2019 action as Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK): All over! Sam Curran hits one down the ground and Punjab completes this chase with two overs to spare. With 12 points to their name, Punjab end their season as the sixth-placed side.


PREVIEW: Assured of a playoff berth, Chennai Super Kings will aim to maintain pole position on the points table when they clash with a beleaguered Kings XI Punjab on Sunday (May 5).

In what will be both sides' last game of the group stage, Chennai will want to sign off with a win and ensure a top-two finish while Punjab will hope to end a disappointing campaign on a high.

After a defeat against Mumbai Indians in an earlier game, Chennai bounced back with a massive 80-run win over Delhi Capitals in their last match, to reclaim the No.1 spot on the table. They are currently on 18 points and a win against Punjab will take them to 20 and assure them of a top-two finish. This will be crucial as it will then give them a home qualifier.

Chennai will be on a high having served Delhi a severe thrashing. Suresh Raina, who has had an iffy season so far, finally found some form as he slammed a quick-fire half-century while MS Dhoni smashed an unbeaten 22-ball 44 to take the side to 179/4. Ravindra Jadeja and Imran Tahir then shared seven wickets between them to bundle Delhi out for just 99.

Dhoni and Raina are in good touch but Chennai will be fretting on the form of Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis. With the qualifiers not too far away the visitors will hope the batting order fires in unison and hit their straps before the playoffs.

Punjab, on the other hand, already out of the play-offs race after a seven-wicket loss at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders would be playing only for pride. With 10 points from 13 games, they are at seventh spot, a rung above bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore.

It has been a frustrating season for the R Ashwin-led team. They showed patches of brilliance in a few games but often lost the key moments. Ashwin admitted that the powerplay has been his team's "massive problem".

"Powerplay has been one of our massive problems. Most games that we won is because through the middle overs or sometimes in the death overs where you had some incredible performances by (Mohammed) Shami or Sam (Curran), something like that," said Ashwin.

Punjab's in-form openers Chris Gayle and K L Rahul would be keen to come good against Chennai while likes of Sam Curran, Mayank Agarwal and Nicholas Pooran will have to shoulder more responsibility in the middle-order. Their bowling largely depends on skipper Ashwin and Shami.

The surface at the PCA Stadium in Mohali has been a haven for batsmen and another high-scoring encounter can be expected on Sunday.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Faf du Plessis' 38-ball 54 backed up by Harbhajan Singh's economical spell helped Chennai record a 22-run win when these two sides met last month at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

KL Rahul: The opener has been the standout performer for Punjab and is easily the highest run-scorer for his side in the tournament. He failed in the last match against Kolkata and that will be hurting him. With just a game to go, Rahul will want to cap off an excellent season with a big one.

Shane Watson: Barring a 96 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Watson has had a quiet season so far with voices also calling for him to be dropped. He has suffered on the sluggish home surfaces in Chennai but the pacy Mohali surface is one that will suit him. The ball coming onto the bat nicely is something that Watson will enjoy and he will hope to find his feet ahead of the playoffs.​

TEAM NEWS/AVAILABILITY

Punjab: There are no injury concerns as such but Punjab might want to bring in Mujeeb ur Rahman for the final game in place of Andrew Tye.

Chennai: The visitors might not want to tinker with a winning combination.

PROBABLE XI

Punjab: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran(w), Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Chennai: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir
