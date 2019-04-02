IPL 2019 | Game was Almost Gone But Boys Showed Fight: Curran

Loading...
The English left-arm seamer along with Indian paceman Mohammed Shami triggered a sensational Delhi Capitals collapse in the last four overs of the innings.
“Bowling towards the end I just had one plan, the ball was reversing and I didn’t want to give the batsmen any room and fire in as many yorkers as I could,” Curran said revealing his plans after the game on Monday.
The 20-year-old all-rounder credited his partner Shami for prising out the wicket of in-form Capitals batsman Rishabh Pant.
“I think we were very lucky that Shami changed the game when he got Pant out. The game was almost gone but the boys showed a lot of fight. Ashwin’s run-out of Morris was also a huge turning point because we all know what Morris can do,” the Surrey paceman said.
In all of the melee of the win, the joy of the hat-trick was lost to Curran. "When we won the game, one of the players came up to me and told me I’d got a hat-trick. I had absolutely no idea that I’d taken one. The crowd was so loud towards the end. I actually saw some of the fans leaving when they needed 30 off 28 so I’m sure the fans that went home are going to be very disappointed that they missed a great Punjab win,” Curran, who was playing in just his second IPL match, said.
The Englishman also gave acknowledged the help of former Australian paceman and Kings XI bowling coach Ryan Harris.
“We work on certain things in the nets with Ryan Harris our bowling coach, and Mike Hesson in terms of what skills I need to provide the team. Lucky that all the yorkers I bowled in training came through,” Curran said.
Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer was crushed by the team’s collapse as they lost their last seven wickets for eight runs.
“It was really disappointing to see from outside, the way we were ahead in the game and suddenly. We had a similar experience in the previous game as well. We need to work on this because even though our batting has been dominant from the start, we need to learn from these things,” Iyer said.
“In a way, it’s good that it happened at the start of the tournament because there will be a lot of learnings from this game. We’ll be looking to come back strong,” the Delhi skipper added.
The Delhi side needed just 23 to win off 21 balls with Pant going strong in the middle before the wicketkeeper-batsman’s dismissal started the slide.
“I think we miscalculated the target, and then there was some panic. I think what was critical was that they got Rishabh Pant and (Chris) Morris in quick succession,” Iyer, who scored 28 off 22 balls, said.
The Capitals had the opportunity to go to the top of the table but are now languishing in the middle with four points from four games.
“Look, there are some things that happen in the game which are uncontrollable. If you lose wickets, it’s not your fault. Everyone has got a good mindset, it’s not that we’re weak mindset wise. We’ve played a lot of cricket and got good experience as well at this stage, it’s just that we need to be smart and calculative in terms of takings risks and going about the innings,” the 24-year-old said.
