IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI in Mohali: Rahul Stars as Punjab Register Convincing Win

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 30, 2019, 7:46 PM IST

Match 9, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 30 March, 2019

Toss won by Kings XI Punjab (decided to bowl)

Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets

Man of the Match: Mayank Agarwal

Live Blog

Highlights

Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 19:45(IST)

Thoroughly professional run chase by Punjab. But Mumbai have themselves to blame for bot getting 200+ after the blistering start. Gayle and Rahul, in different ways, played stellar roles, but the most impressive was Mayank Agarwal.

19:41(IST)

VICTORY! Those are the winnings runs then for Kings XI Punjab, they register a comfortable eight-wicket win. Make it two wins out of three! Rahul stars with an unbeaten 71. Many boxes ticked for Kings XI Punjab and this will certainly please the captain

19:37(IST)

Millers gets a boundary on the last ball, smashed through deep extra cover and that means just 6 runs needed from final 2 overs for Kings XI

19:27(IST)

KL Rahul doing it really easily now, and he is taking on the best white ball bowler in the world. First one through covers and then picked off his hips. Consecutive boundaries and just 15 runs required now

19:24(IST)

50! KL Rahul completes a fine half-century and looks like he is going to see this out for Kings XI Punjab. He started off slowly but then really picked up pace in the past couple of overs. He gets a boundary from Malinga's over as KXIP pick 12 runs there, just 25 needed from final 4 overs

Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 19:17(IST)

Controlled batting by Punjab top order. Playing big strokes when warranted, but also keeping watch that the asking rate doesn’t get too high. Now Punjab within striking distance of a win. But have to get over the Malinga-Bumrah hurdle

19:14(IST)

KL Rahul has taken a real liking to his buddy Hardik Pandya, first a six over point. Then on the up through covers, it was at a catchable height but was firmly struck. After that he bowls short at Miller, which he comfortably puts away for a boundary. This might well be a gamechanging over. 19 off the over and KXIP are 140/2

19:05(IST)

WICKET! Krunal Pandya again gets the breakthrough. After being belted for a six, he gets the big wicket of Mayank Agarwal. The KXIP batsman looking to hit straight but he hits it straight back to Krunal, who takes a sharp return catch. Agarwal has batted excellently though, departs for 43 off 21 balls. KXIP are 117/2

19:02(IST) Interesting then!
18:57(IST)

Agarwal is timing the ball sweetly here, Rahul though needs to get a move on quickly. The partnership of 50 is up between these two, with Agarwal doing most of the scoring at the moment. 8 overs left and 74 runs are required!

Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 18:54(IST)

Mayank Agarwal has panache and astute reading of game situation to commend in his batting. His is the key wicket in today’s match now. Also, if he’s not in the mix for the no.4 spot for the World Cup that has vexed the selectors, I’d be very surprised!

18:53(IST)

Interesting thing, Mayank Agarwal might just have been warned for stepping out of the crease before the bowler releases the ball. Krunal Pandya stopping just before delivering and that looks like a warning to Agarwal who had stepped outside his crease!

18:50(IST)

First 10 overs are up here, Kings XI Punjab are currently 84/1. That's almost half the total runs, Kings XI Punjab need 93 runs from the final 10 overs here. You have to say KXIP certainly hold the upper hand at the moment

18:45(IST)

Mayank Agarwal has started the proceedings really well here for Kings XI Punjab, a couple of fine boundaries to welcome Mayank Markande to the crease. 12 runs from his first over and Kings XI Punjab are currently 73/1 after 9 overs

18:38(IST)

WICKET! Brothers combine and that's the end of Gayle, bowled a bit wide and the big man looks to hit it out of the park. Gets it from the bottom of his bat and just manages to sky that. Hardik Pandya at long on takes a well judged catch and Mumbai heave a sigh of relief here. Gayle departs for 40 off 24 balls  KXIP are 53/1

18:35(IST)

Chris Gayle is starting to let loose here, Hardik Pandya comes into the attack here and straightaway couple of sixes into the crowd. This gives Punjab a much needed push. Seven overs have been bowled here and Kings XI Punjab are now 52/0

Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 18:30(IST)

Mumbai have been able to keep a check on runs in the Powerplay. But with no wicket taken, the threat hasn’t subsided. Punjab are sensing a real chance and even Gayle and Rahul, otherwise explosive stroke players, are going about chasing the target in a measured way

18:28(IST)

That's the end of the powerplay, after 6 overs, Kings XI Punjab are 38/0. Jasprit Bumrah is certainly the dangerous bowler here and both the batsmen are giving him respect. He concedes just 2 runs in the sixth over. Spinners yet to come into actiion for Mumbai Indians, will this opening pair target them?

18:23(IST)

Chris Gayle seems to be playing extremely well at the moment, he is taking calculated risks at the moment. Again gets two boundaries from Malinga over.After 5 overs, its 36/0 for KXIP in chase

18:20(IST)
18:12(IST)

The universe boss has seen enough here, two sixes absolutely smoked over the mid-wicket boundary and deep into the stands. Fantastic batting from the West Indian here and this gives the run rate a much needed boost here.15 runs from the third here and KXIP are 23/0

18:08(IST)

Lasith Malinga takes the new ball along wiht McClenaghan. The Sri Lankan is accurate as ever with his first over, he concedes just 3 runs in his first over and this is a rather slowe start by KXIP. They are 8/0 here with both openers taking their time!

18:03(IST)

5 runs from the first over as Mitchell McClenaghan gets proceedings underway. Gayle looking to take his time here as he usually does!

Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 18:00(IST)

Mumbai batsmen barring de Kock and Hardik short-sold themselves with a poor finish. At one stage 200 looked inevitable. To finish with 176 was a setback. Lost focus, lost wickets, lost momentum leaving a heck of a lot for the bowlers to do

17:59(IST)

Chris Gayle and KL Rahul are the openers out for Kings XI Punjab. Will be interesting to see how Rahul goes about his innings here, he has looked to be in a hurry in the past couple of occassions and has been dismissed cheaply. KXIP need the openers to start well here

17:48(IST)
17:44(IST)

Good fightback this from the Kings XI PUnjab. Rohit and de Kock started really well but then the middle-order failed to get going as they would have liked. Hardik's late cameo helped his side cross 170, but will it be par for course? Kings XI Punjab will need 177 to win here

17:40(IST)

WICKET! Shami gets another wicket, dangerous Hardik Pandya looks to go for another maximum. Gets the height but not the distance he would have liked, good tight catch on the boundary by Mandeep Singh. Good cameo this from Hardik, he departs for 31 off 18 balls. Mumbai Indians are 175/7

17:34(IST)

WICKET! Krunal Pandya has to walk back now, after a couple of solid boundaries, he loses his wicket. Viljoen gets the wicket, Krunal looks to hit the ball towards square leg but doesnt get it from the middle. Easy catch taken by Murugan Ashwin. Krunal Departs for 10

17:29(IST)

(Image: BCCI)

KXIP vs MI in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Saturday (March 30) from 4:00 PM onwards. KXIP vs MI live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW: Two sides that have won one of their two games.

Two sides that have played matches in which umpiring controversies have overshadowed the performances.

Kings XI Punjab take on Mumbai Indians in their first home game in Mohali on Saturday (March 30).

Punjab began with a win against Rajasthan Royals - yes, that mankad game - and then slipped against Kolkata Knight Riders. Mumbai lost to Delhi Capitals in their opener before defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in a thriller. Yes, that no-ball game. Both sides, though, have played some solid cricket in their two matches. Mumbai, as they often do, began with a loss but that was only because Rishabh Pant came to the party. Mumbai's batsmen showed glimpses of form in that game too, posting 176 with Yuvraj Singh scoring a half-century. They took that forward in the next game, where their batting depth took them to 187, despite a slight collapse in the middle.

Mumbai will want their batsmen to convert their starts. They're usually late starters, and that should happen with due time. Punjab too would believe they could have easily won two in two if not for Andre Russell. Punjab have only themselves to blame though; Mohammed Shami bowled Russell on 3, only for the batsman to be reprieved as they had only three fielders inside the ring! A schoolboy error meant Russell unleashed a carnage from which Punjab never recovered.

Punjab have been in good batting form too; they've scores of 184 and 190 in the two matches. Each of the top order batsmen has scored runs, with only KL Rahul pending. He was their backbone last season, and will have to strike form if Punjab are to maintain consistency. Not going to be easy, for Mumbai have one of the best attacks in the form of Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga. Punjab's attack is largely restricted as they don't have all-rounders. With only five bowlers, they can hardly afford an off-day. How their unit - packed with spinners - go against the powerhouse of Mumbai batting might decide the course of the game.

IN-FORM PLAYERS

David Miller: Miller finished a T20I series against Sri Lanka on March 24, flew in to India a day later, made it to the Punjab XI on March 27, and immediately scored a half-century. He has been in fine form for South Africa recently, and just extended it into the IPL against Kolkata Knight Riders. It didn't result in a win, but the way he began would boost Punjab's hopes. They had issues with the middle order last year, and Miler could well be the man who solves that.

Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah had a rare poor start to the tournament, going for 40 in his four overs against Delhi apart from picking up a shoulder injury. Great players bounce back soon, and that's what Bumrah did. A stunning spell of 4-0-20-3 in the pocket-sized Bangalore stadium, including the wicket of Virat Kohli and a superb 19th over - Bumrah is the reason Mumbai have a win early in the tournament.

TEAM NEWS/AVAILABILITY UPDATES

Mumbai: Mumbai are unlikely to tinker with their winning combination.

Punjab: R Ashwin made four changes to his side for the last match despite having made a winning start, and that's perhaps the way they'll go. Horses for courses. Given Mumbai's strong batting unit, Punjab might be tempted to bring back Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Will that cost Varun Chakravarthy his place? Varun went for 25 in his first over the other night before bouncing back decently to end on 3-0-35-1. Has he done enough to earn his captain's trust for the big game?

PROBABLE XI

Punjab: KL Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, R Ashwin(c), Hardus Viljoen/Mujeeb ur Rahman, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah.

FULL SQUADS

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, Moises Henriques, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul, Murugan Ashwin, Ankit Rajpoot, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Andrew Tye, Sam Curran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Agnivesh Ayachi, Darshan Nalkande, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar

Mumbai Indians: Yuvraj Singh, Lasith Malinga, Rohit Sharma (c), Kieron Pollard, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Cutting, Jayant Yadav, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Barinder Sran, Siddhesh Lad, Jasprit Bumrah, Pankaj Jaiswal, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Alzarri Joseph, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Mayank Markande, Rasikh Salam
