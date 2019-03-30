IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI in Mohali: Rahul Stars as Punjab Register Convincing Win

19:14(IST)

KL Rahul has taken a real liking to his buddy Hardik Pandya, first a six over point. Then on the up through covers, it was at a catchable height but was firmly struck. After that he bowls short at Miller, which he comfortably puts away for a boundary. This might well be a gamechanging over. 19 off the over and KXIP are 140/2