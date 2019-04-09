Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019, KXIP vs SRH at Mohali Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 9, 2019, 12:16 AM IST

Match 22, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 08 April, 2019

Toss won by Kings XI Punjab (decided to bowl)

Kings XI Punjab beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: Lokesh Rahul

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 23:47(IST)

Good to see Kings XI Punjab got through the finish line but they will go back into the dressing room thinking, what went wrong in the chase. They got into a similar position in the chase against Chennai Super Kings. For some strange reasons they get themselves into these tight situations. 

23:40(IST)

KXIP WIN: The match is headed for a tense finish as Nabi comes on to bowl the final over. On the first three balls KXIP get five runs and the equation has come down to 6 runs from three balls. But Rahul connects on the fourth ball, and goes straight. He gets a four. And Punjab have sealed the win, courtesy a misfield from Warner. What a finish in the end.

23:34(IST)

OUT: SRH bowlers have changed this match in a space of two overs. Kaul dismissed Madeep Singh on the final ball of the 19th over and the batsman goes for 2. Now KXIP need 11 runs from the last over. What a turnaround. 

23:28(IST)

OUT: Sandeep has second wicket in the same over. He bowls a slower ball and Miller fails to pick it up. He gives a simple catch to Deepak Hooda and KXIP have moved to 135/3 in 18 overs. 

23:22(IST)

OUT: Mayank has departed for a fine fine 55 off 43 balls. Sandeep Sharma bangs the ball short and Agarwal looks to go for a cut. But in the process gives a simple catch to Vijay Shankar. Punjab are now 132/2. 

23:19(IST)

FIFTY FOR MAYANK: Agarwal smacks a six off Kaul and in the same over another four, to bring up his fifth IPL fifty. What a special innings this has been from a special player. KXIP are now within touching distance of a victory. It's 132/1. 

23:11(IST)

MISS: What an ordinary performance this has been from SRH tonight. Mayank Agarwal tries to scoop one over covers, and Pathan has an easy chance. But the fielder put down the catch, and perhaps the match. Skipper Bhuvneshwar will not be impressed with this effort. KXIP are 119/1 after 16 overs. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 23:06(IST)

Rahul-Mayank are like Jai-Veeru jodi. These guys know each other so well. They have batted umpteenth number of times together and I can see the rapport between them. Very important to understand that Agarwal, the moment he came to the crease played his shots. While Rahul looked to play till the end. Looks like KXIP have this match in their bag. 

22:58(IST)

FIFTY FOR RAHUL: A boundary every over has become a trend now. Nabi, who had been delivering with the ball for SRH, has been rather ordinary tonight and gives away two more boundaries in the over. That brings up the fifty for KL Rahul. KXIP are 102/1 in 13 overs. 

22:56(IST)
22:50(IST)

Rahul and Agarwal have decided to go for the shots now. And they have targetted Sidharth Kaul. First Agarwal gets a four and then Rahul gets a four and a six off successive balls to torment SRH. 17 runs come from the over. KXIP are 86/1 after 11 overs.

22:45(IST)

FIFTY PARTNERSHIP: After the break, Rashid comes into the attack. He has been bowling well and the best part is that he has not given away loose balls. Meanwhile Rahul and Agarwal have batted well together and have brought fifty parternship. KXIP are 69/1. 

22:39(IST)
Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 22:36(IST)

Sunrisers till now haven't bowled as well and Punjab did. Kings bowling was more spot on, one which asked quoestions to the batsmen. I don't see that happening with Sunrisers bowling, which is surprising as they have a good bowling attack. 

22:34(IST)

Nabi starts a fresh over and is welcomed by Rahul with a four through covers. In the same over Agarwal too gets in the act and gets a six through the midwicket boundary. Shankar is there on the boundary, but ends up spilling the ball in the boundary. 15 runs come from the over. Score moves to 55/1 in 8 overs. 

22:30(IST)

Sandeep bowls another clean over. But this is not what SRH would be looking for. They need wickets on this pitch and the dew will also play a huge role. Punjab have now moved to 43/1 after 7 overs. 

22:25(IST)

Another change in the bowling sees Nabi come into the attack. He has been exceptional till now with the ball and given runs at 3.65 only. Mayank hits him straight over the head for a six. That would release a lot of pressure from him. Punjab have moved to 38/1 after 6 overs. 

22:21(IST)
22:20(IST)

For now, KXIP despite losing Gayle are clearly in front. They have not let the run rate creep up and are getting an odd boundary here and there. Bhuvneshwar comes for another over and apart from a four on the first ball, he bowls a good over. After 5 overs it's 30/1. 

22:16(IST)
22:12(IST)

OUT: Rashid Khan comes into the attack, and he strikes on the first ball itself. He accounts for dangerman Gayle. The batsman plays an aerial shot down the ground, by Hooda completes a good diving catch at the boundary. Gayle goes for 16 as KXIP are 18/1. 

22:09(IST)

SIX! This time he goes after Bhuvneshwar Kumar, half a pull shot there and it goes over long on for a maximum. That is followed by a dot ball and then a top edge which falls in the vacant fine leg region. Gayle has certainly stepped on the gas here

22:06(IST)

Gayle clears the front foot and finds the boundary here, against Sandeep Sharma. There is certainly no waiting from the big man here, Kings XI Punjab are 9/0 after 2 overs!

22:02(IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts proceedings here, he starts by conceding just 2 runs in the first over. Wicket of Chris Gayle will be important here for Sunrisers, because if the big man gets going then this game could be over quite quickly!

21:44(IST)
21:44(IST)

150! Hooda blitzkrieg in the end, as he ends the proceedings with two boundaries and a maximum. Warner appreciates the effort here, Sunrisers have certainly read this Mohali pitch in a different way, will it be enough, we shall find out soon! Kings XI will need 151 to win this one!

21:38(IST)

WICKET! Shami gets another breakthrough, he goes short against Pandey who looks to pull that one but doesn't get it right from the middle. Straight to Karun Nair who takes a good catch. Pandey departs for 19 off 14 balls. Hyderabad are 135/4

21:37(IST)

Warner again gets a boundary from the final delivery here, Curran isnt happy with himself as he gave Warner the room to play that shot past third man there. 11 runs from the over and Sunrisers Hyderabad are now 135/3 after 19 overs

21:32(IST)
21:27(IST)

11 runs from the over there as Sunrisers Hyderabad look to get a move on, Warner will have to take responsibility to finish the innings in a good way here as far as SRH are concerned. Sunrisers are 116/3 after 17 overs

LOAD MORE

IPL 2019, KXIP vs SRH at Mohali Highlights: As it Happened

(Image: IPL)

Loading...
Follow all the live cricket score and latest updates from the IPL 2019 game between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): KXIP WIN: The match is headed for a tense finish as Nabi comes on to bowl the final over. On the first three balls KXIP get five runs and the equation has come down to 6 runs from three balls. But Rahul connects on the fourth ball, and goes straight. He gets a four. And Punjab have sealed the win, courtesy a misfield from Warner. What a finish in the end.

KXIP vs SRH in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Monday (April 8) from 08:00 PM onwards. KXIP vs SRH live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW: Number of wins, losses, and points on the table - all Equal. But when Kings XI Punjab host Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mohali on Monday, both teams will hope to change that equation as the IPL’s ‘middle overs’ begin. While neither team has really consolidated their position at this stage, they are not far off the pace of table-toppers Chennai Super Kings. SRH sit in second position while KXIP are fifth, as they have a lower net run-rate than their opponents on Monday. Both teams head into the match having suffered a defeat, SRH to Mumbai Indians and KXIP to Chennai Super Kings. Despite playing at home where they have typically bowled well this season, Punjab need to make sure that the likes of Sam Curran and Mohammad Shami find consistency in the tournament quickly if they want to make it to the play-offs. The duo were excellent against Delhi Capitals, but looked underwhelming against Chennai Super Kings. As far as Sunrisers are concerned, their middle order has largely been poor this season. Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar and Yusuf Pathan have flattered to deceive and the team’s dependency on the duo of Warner and Bairstow at the top of the order might prove to be an issue as the tournament wears on, if not resolved now.

Players to Watch out for:

Chris Gayle: He started the tournament with a bang for Kings XI Punjab, but has not delivered the same performances since. He only scored five runs in the last match and could not contribute to his team’s tally. But it’s in these situations where Gayle is his most dangerous. Take him lightly, and he could tear apart bowling attacks at will. The match is the perfect opportunity for Gayle to play himself back into form.
Siddarth Kaul: Another player who will be hungry to start dishing out the performances he is known for this IPL, Kaul will be licking his lips at the prospect of bowling on the Mohali wicket. When on song, he can dish out yorkers at will and his late swing has been the downfall of many a batsman over the years. Expect Kaul to be the surprise package in this match.

TEAM NEWS/AVAILABILITY

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s de-facto captain Kane Williamson missed out on making the starting line-up in the last game as he continues his recovery from injury, and is unlikely to feature in the game against Kings XI Punjab as well. However, if he does make it, it will be interesting to see who he replaces with all four overseas players having done their bit rather well so far.
Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, are expected to have a full squad to choose from.

Probable XI:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (captain), Siddharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

Full Squads:

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Karun Nair, David Miller, Andrew Tye, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Murugan Ashwin, Simran Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
ipl 2019ipl latest matchipl live scoreipl scoresKings XI punjabKXIP vs SRHLive Cricket Scorelive scoresunrisers hyderabad

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking