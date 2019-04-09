IPL 2019, KXIP vs SRH at Mohali Highlights: As it Happened

23:40(IST)

KXIP WIN: The match is headed for a tense finish as Nabi comes on to bowl the final over. On the first three balls KXIP get five runs and the equation has come down to 6 runs from three balls. But Rahul connects on the fourth ball, and goes straight. He gets a four. And Punjab have sealed the win, courtesy a misfield from Warner. What a finish in the end.