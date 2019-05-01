IPL 2019 | KXIP's Varun Chakravarthy to Miss Rest of the Season

Loading...
The Tamil Nadu player has been on the sidelines for most parts of this IPL due to a finger injury. A leg-spinner, Chakravarthy played just one match during the ongoing season against Kolkata Knight Riders in March, returning with figures of 1/35.
He was injured during KXIP's visit to Chennai last month which sidelined him for a few weeks.
"While the team was hopeful that Chakravarthy would return for the final few games of the campaign, his recovery however has not been sufficient. The 27-year-old will return home as a result.
KXIP wishes him a speedy recovery and the very best for the rest of the year," KXIP said in a media release.
The Chandigarh-based franchise bought Chakravarthy for a whopping Rs 8.4 crores in the IPL-12 auction earlier this year — a 40-time hike over his base value of Rs 20 lakh. The 27-year-old mystery spinner from Tamil Nadu had given up a career as freelance architect to pursue cricket.
"We had to wait and see how the bid was going (for Chakravarthy). He can bowl in the Powerplay and in the death and can also bat," said KXIP coach Mike Hesson had said after the auction.
Chakravarthy has risen to prominence owing to a strong showing in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. He has been widely credited for Madurai Panthers maiden TNPL title win this year.
First Published: May 1, 2019, 2:19 PM IST