IPL 2019 | Lack of India Chances Cause for Loss of Form: Umesh

Loading...
As the curtains came down on their IPL 2019 campaign at Bengaluru on Tuesday after rain washed out their match against the Rajasthan Royals, Umesh said he believes a lack of chances in the national set-up hasn’t helped his form.
“It is difficult to explain. This is a phase I’ve been going through for the past 4-6 months where I haven’t been as accurate with the ball. People are talking about how I’m not bowling well and why this is happening,” he told reporters after the match.
“I think it’s because for the past two years I’ve played in all formats (domestically) but still not played too many ODIs or T20Is (for India). I am just picked for 2-3 games then again get dropped because I am not playing at my best.”
Umesh also said that he felt a combination of factors have ensured he hasn’t been able to rediscover his best form this season.
“Last time I was the highest wicket taker for RCB and this year it’s not happening for me and so definitely I am feeling bad because I haven’t been able to perform for the team.
“Sometimes too many things are going on inside the head, sometimes it’s the confidence. My rhythm also hasn’t been at its best."
He did, however, have good things to say about Navdeep Saini, who has impressed many with his raw pace and ability to hit good lines and lengths.
“Navdeep is a good fast bowler and he wants to keep learning. After a long time we have seen a bowler who can bowl at 150 km/h and has good lengths as well.
“His future is very bright and the way he’s playing cricket and learning, he has a bright future ahead.”
Meanwhile Shreyas Gopal, who became the first player to get both Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers out twice in the same season, said he was happy with his performance but disappointed that RR couldn’t collect both points.
“Obviously I have a lot more nerves than they would ever have against me to be honest, but it feels good to be getting them out,” said Gopal, who dismissed Kohli, De Villiers and Marcus Stoinis off successive balls to claim a hat-trick.
“Unfortunately for me right now the most important thing is that we didn’t have a full game and didn’t end up on the winning side so we still don’t know how things are in the table.”
First Published: May 1, 2019, 2:18 AM IST