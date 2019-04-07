IPL 2019 | Lack of Partnerships Led to Defeat: Bhuvneshwar

Loading...
Speaking at the post-match press conference, stand-in SRH skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar suggested that the batsmen needed to take more accountability after failing to chase 137.
“After having a good start, you know, we couldn’t really capitalize from 34/1 in three overs,” Kumar said. “So yes, what we normally discuss is that when a batsman goes in, try and make a partnership of at least 20-25 runs which we didn’t really do. That is something we need to look into ahead of the next match.
“In this match we leaked a few runs, we could have given 5-10 runs less, but it’s not a concern for now. If you cannot chase 130, 130 plus, it’s something that needs to go with the batting.
"Like I said, we didn’t have any partnerships, we couldn’t apply ourselves after the first wicket. So, bowling is not a concern in this match, that’s what the good part was.”
It was Alzarri Joseph’s figures of 3.4-1-12-6 that proved to be a key difference between the sides on the day. The Antiguan picked up the wicket of David Warner with his first ball in IPL cricket and didn’t look back.
While Kumar also pointed to the slowness of the pitch being a factor in his side’s batting performance, he avoided using it as an excuse.
“See, it was quite a different wicket, a damp, slow one. It wasn’t easy for batsmen. But yes, 130 was a chaseable score, we just had to play ourselves in and build partnerships. But after the first three-four overs, we didn’t really apply ourselves.”
In the absence of permanent captain Kane Williamson who is recovering from injury, SRH have coped well. Kumar was asked about what happens when Williamson is back fit, to which he said the Kiwi will come back into the side.
“When Kane will be fit, he will come back because he is our captain. Of course, there’ll be a difficulty because everyone is performing well but it’s not a concern for us right now.
“If you have five or six overseas players who are doing well, that’s good for any team. Our concern right now is improving the things that we had done wrong in this match.”
First Published: April 7, 2019, 11:34 AM IST