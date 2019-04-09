IPL 2019 | Last Five Times Powerhouses CSK & KKR Clashed

Loading...
The time has come for one of the most awaited clashes of the season – CSK vs KKR. Both the teams have a long rivalry, going back to the first season in 2008, where Chennai defeated Kolkata convincingly by nine wickets. After that both teams have contested in 18 more matches with CSK winning 11, and losing 7. Here is a look at the last 5 encounters between the IPL giants.
Karthik Enhances Credentials as Power-hitter (May 3, 2018) - Kolkata won by 6 wickets
It was during the Nidahas Trophy final between India and Bangladesh where Karthik slammed 29 off 8 balls and emerged as a power-hitter. He again reminded one and all of his hitting abilities when he hit 45 from 18 balls against Chennai to take his team over the finish line, chasing 178.
He wasn’t the lone hero of the chase as teen sensation Shubman Gill too impressed with his 36-ball 57. Such was the duo’s domination that they chased down the steep total in just 17.4 overs with six wickets in hand.
Russell’s 36-ball 88 Goes in Vain (April 10, 2018) – Chennai won by 5 wickets
In a high-scoring encounter where over 400 runs were scored, Chennai managed to scrape past Kolkata while chasing a mammoth 203. Jamaican Andre Russell smashed CSK bowlers all over the park and scored 88 to take his side to 202/6. But that wasn’t enough on the night for Kolkata as first Shane Watson (42) and later debutant Sam Billings (56) took the attack to opposition bowlers, taking their side home with one ball to spare.
R Vinay Kumar and Tom Curran leaked runs right from the word go and couldn’t apply brakes to the scoring rate.
Russell All-round Show Sinks Chennai (April 30, 2015) – Kolkata won by 7 wickets
There is no doubt that Russell is one of the best all-rounders in the IPL with his consistent performances with bat and ball. He further enhanced his credentials as he first bagged 2/20 to restrict Chennai to 165, and later smashed 55 from 32 to take Kolkata to a win.
While Russell finished the job with his cameo, it was Robin Uthappa whose unbeaten 80, set the tone for the chase. The duo stitched an unbeaten partnership 112 as KKR won the match with one ball to spare.
Kolkata Struggle to Chase Down 135 (April 28, 2015) – Chennai won by 2 runs
After being set a target of 135, Kolkata started the chase well with Uthappa scoring 39 from 17 balls, taking his side to fifty in 5 overs. But after his departure, things went downhill and Kolkata kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Dwayne Bravo starred with the ball for Chennai bagging 3/22 that helped his team pull off a stunning win.
Shakib, Uthappa Seal Easy Win (May 20, 2014) – Kolkata won by 8 wickets
This was a lop-sided encounter where Shakib-al-Hasan (46) and Uthappa (67) chased down 155-run target in just 18 overs. Chennai bowlers failed to put up a fight on a good Eden track and were hit all over the park by opposition batsmen. On the other hand, Kolkata bowlers did a splendid job by not leaking runs, despite not bagging many wickets.
Suresh Raina top-scored for Chennai with 65 from 52 balls. His innings included three fours and five sixes.
First Published: April 9, 2019, 12:35 PM IST