IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs RCB at Chepauk: Harbhajan Double Strike Puts CSK on Top

18:53(IST)

According to Gambhir, one can't say Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the same breath, as India's current captain has not won the IPL even once in comparison to his predecessor's three. Gambhir also compared Kohli with his national team deputy Rohit Sharma, who too has three IPL titles to his credit.

"I know people talk about it a lot and they like to grab opportunities to talk about these things. But I have a responsibility here and given a chance, as a captain, I would love to win the IPL for my team.

"We all are motivated to do so. It has not happened and that's the reality. No excuses for that. Only acceptance of the faults that we made in the past. The fact that we played six semifinals means that we have been a side who are always in contention. If we make better decisions, we can go further than that. That's how I see things," Kohli added.

