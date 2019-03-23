Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs RCB at Chepauk: Harbhajan Double Strike Puts CSK on Top

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 23, 2019, 8:28 PM IST

Match 1, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 23 March, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Chennai Super Kings (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

20:33(IST)

DROPPED! Big drop by Chennai. Tahir has dropped his teammate Ab de Villiers. Would have been the third wicket for Harbhajan but Tahir makes a complete mess of it. How costly will this be

20:27(IST)

Ab de Villiers has come out to join Parthiv Patel in the middle. Important partnership this as you feel the likes of Hetmyer, de Grandhomme might well struggle on this pitch. Currently RCB are 33/2 and its the end of the powerplay

20:24(IST)

WICKET! Harbhajan gets another wicket, again some turn from the pitch and Ali just chips it back to the bowler. Simplest of catches for the experienced off-spinner. He departs for 9 and RCB are now 28/2

20:21(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Despite the last ball six, Harbhajan Singh claimed his 21st IPL wicket vs RCB. He pulls within two of the overall leader, Ashish Nehra (who ironically is involved in the coaching set-up of RCB!)

20:20(IST)

Moeen absolutely dispatches one into the stands. In the arc and out of the park! Dispatches it over the cow corner for a maximum. The targets will certainly be reset on this pitch. A total of 150-160 might well be a match winning one

20:17(IST)

WICKET! Harbhajan Singh has got the big wicket here! This is a big wicket, Kohli looks to hit it towards mid-wicket but can't get it from the middle. Excellent catch by Jadeja in the deep, he doesn't drop many! Kohli departs for 6

20:14(IST)

The ball sticking on the wicket here, Kohli not getting the timing right just yet. Chahar bowling four dot balls, then goes for a slower one but its a beamer! Kohli cant make full use of it as its an excellent yorker! RCB are 15/0

20:09(IST)

CSK looking a bit dodgy in the field here, Harbhajan Singh bowls the second over here and he concedes 7 runs there. After two overs bowled RCB are 12/0. Kohli seems to be willing to take his time here

20:04(IST)

FOUR! First boundary of IPL 2019 goes to Parthiv Patel, misfield from Shardul Thakur as he goes to attack the ball but it goes through his legs. The pitch though looks a bit tough to bat on, only 5 runs from the first over and RCB are 5/0 after the 1st over.

20:00(IST)

Chennai Super Kings are out in the field, Virat Kohli to open the proceedings along with Parthiv Patel here.  Kohli will face the first ball and Deepak Chahar will bowl it for CSK!

19:51(IST)

The RCB death bowling looks a bit weak, debut for Saini. All eyes will also be on the big hitting prowess of the likes of Shivam Dube and Shimron Hetmyer! RCB will need 20 runs extra then what they need

19:45(IST)

19:41(IST)
19:39(IST)

The Madras regiment band is playing before the game, remember there is no opening ceremony with the BCCI deciding to contribute the money to armed forces and CRPF!

19:33(IST)

CSK Playing XI: A Rayudu, S Watson, S Raina, MS Dhoni, K Jadhav, R Jadeja, D Bravo, D Chahar, S Thakur, H Singh, I Tahir

19:30(IST)

RCB Playing XI: V Kohli, P Patel, M Ali, S Hetmyer, AB de Villiers, S Dube, C de Grandhomme, U Yadav, Y Chahal, M Siraj, N Saini

19:28(IST)

Chennai Super Kings are playing only three foreign overseas players - Watson, Bravo and Tahir. RCB's four are AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali, Colin de Grandhomme, Shimron Hetmyer.

19:27(IST)

Kohli reveals he is going to open the innings with Parthiv Patel, Ab de Villiers or Moeen Ali - depending on the match situation will bat at 3!

19:24(IST)

TOSS: MS Dhoni wins the toss and he elects to bowl first!

19:22(IST)

A loud cheer greets MS Dhoni as he walks out for toss! Virat Kohli clearly second here..lets see who wins the toss!

19:18(IST)

Pitch Report: The pitch looks a bit dry and that should assist the spinners. We might not see a 200 type score in Chepauk as conditions are also hot and humid. The new ball might see some movement!

19:00(IST) IPL 2019 | Five Men to Have Left a Mark in Previous Red v Yellow Battles

We look at five players who have absorbed the pressure of this grand occasion and stood out with their performances in the CSK vs RCB battle.

https://www.news18.com

18:57(IST)

18:53(IST)

According to Gambhir, one can't say Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the same breath, as India's current captain has not won the IPL even once in comparison to his predecessor's three. Gambhir also compared Kohli with his national team deputy Rohit Sharma, who too has three IPL titles to his credit.
"I know people talk about it a lot and they like to grab opportunities to talk about these things. But I have a responsibility here and given a chance, as a captain, I would love to win the IPL for my team.
"We all are motivated to do so. It has not happened and that's the reality. No excuses for that. Only acceptance of the faults that we made in the past. The fact that we played six semifinals means that we have been a side who are always in contention. If we make better decisions, we can go further than that. That's how I see things," Kohli added.
 

18:48(IST)

Asked about winning the IPL, Virat Kohli said, "Obviously, you want to win the IPL. I am doing what I am supposed to do. I don't care whether I am going to be judged on this (not winning IPL) or not. There is no real, sort of, parameters you set. I try to perform wherever I can. I try to win all the possible titles, but sometimes it just doesn't happen.
"We have to be practical about why we haven't won one. That boils down to bad decision making in pressure situations. If I think like people from outside, I can't even sustain five games. I would be sitting at home," Kohli said.

18:45(IST) In the wake of the Pulwama terror attacks and keeping in mind the sentiments of the people, the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), administering the BCCI, has decided to cancel the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and donate the money budgeted for it to the armed forces. "The estimated cost of hosting an IPL opening ceremony is Rs 20 crore. It was unanimously decided that a sum of Rs 11 crore be contributed to the Indian Army, Rs 7 crore to the CRPF and Rs 1 crore each to the Navy and Air Force respectively," the board said in a statement on Saturday.
18:41(IST)

It will also be interesting to see the combinations, especially for RCB who will be missing Coulter-Nile and Marcus Stoinis till 31st March atleast. All eyes will certainly be on youngster Shivam Dube! Lets see how the all-rounder goes on his big debut

18:31(IST) 3 - Chennai Super Kings come into this season as defending #IPL champions; 2018 was the 3rd time they’d won the competition, the 2 previous occasions coming in 2010 and then successfully defending the title in 2011. Pedigree. #IPL2019
18:28(IST)

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Well, it's Dhoni vs Kohli, so why look beyond them? Dhoni: A lot of people think Kohli's leadership is affected badly if MS Dhoni isn't around, but when it comes to the IPL, Dhoni is Kohli's biggest nemesis. The CSK captain brings out his best against RCB; he has scored more runs against Bangalore (709) than any other IPL team. In the last season too, he smashed an unbeaten 34-ball 70 to help CSK chase 206 and followed it up with an unbeaten 31 in a tricky low-scoring chase. Can he keep up the good record? Kohli: In turn, Kohli is the most successful batsman against CSK and has often returned the favour to his former captain. Kohli has 732 runs against CSK in just 21 innings. Well, he's one of the most successful batsmen against any franchise! Kohli is second in the list of IPL run getters with 4948 runs, needing just 52 to the 5000 mark. Who's on top of the list? Suresh Raina, who too is a part of Saturday's blockbuster clash. Raina needs just 15 to get to 5000 - who will win the race?

18:18(IST)

What better way to get the tournament started than the 'cauvery battle'? Actually, let's not use that term, for political outfits could use that as an excuse to target the match/tournament, as they did last year in Chennai.
So, Dhoni v Kohli is a better way to build up to the game. Two big guns of Indian cricket going head to head in a marquee clash is just the kind of start the tournament needs. Dhoni will go into the game as the captain of the defending champions, while Kohli will want to change perceptions about Royal Challengers Bangalore. They always seem to have the stars, but somehow the title keeps evading them.
CSK perhaps go into the game with a slight edge for two main reasons. They're playing at home - where their barrage of spinners could come into play. The other factor is their recent head-to-head record against RCB: they've won each of their last six matches against Kohli's side.

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs RCB at Chepauk: Harbhajan Double Strike Puts CSK on Top

Harbhajan Singh celebrates with his teammates after taking a wicket during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Pune. (BCCI Image)

IPL 2019: CSK vs RCB Live Score and Latest Update: Ab de Villiers has come out to join Parthiv Patel in the middle. Important partnership this as you feel the likes of Hetmyer, de Grandhomme might well struggle on this pitch. Currently RCB are 33/2 and its the end of the powerplay.

IPL 2019: Follow all the live updates as MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening game of IPL 12.

Yet, you obviously can't take a side that has Kohli and AB de Villiers for granted. RCB have also strengthened their middle order bringing in Shimron Hetmyer. If either of the three get going, Chepauk could be in for some entertainment. Chennai too have a strong batting unit with the likes of Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni. Their spin attack is their strength, but the pace unit is a worry. Lungi Ngidi's injury means they'll have to rely on Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Mohit Sharma, with the only foreign pace option apart from Dwayne Bravo being David Willey.

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

TEAM NEWS/AVAILABILITY UPDATES

CSK: Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the tournament with a side strain.

RCB: Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile will not be available till the Australia-Pakistan ODIs end on March 31.

Probable XI:

CSK: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner/Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Mohit Sharma/Shardul Thakur.

RCB: Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Tim Southee/Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Full Squads

CSK: MS Dhoni(capt), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Ambati Rayudu, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, David Willey, Kedar Jadhav, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar.

RCB: Virat Kohli(capt), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Heinrich Klaasen, Himmat Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Akshdeep Nath, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Mohammed Siraj, Nathan Coulter-Nile.
