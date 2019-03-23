Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs RCB at Chepauk: Raina Departs With Victory in Sight

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 23, 2019, 10:23 PM IST

Match 1, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 23 March, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Chennai Super Kings (decided to bowl)

Highlights

22:39(IST)

Chahal bowls out here, certainly been the standout bowler as far as RCB are concerned. Ends with figures of 1/6 in his 4 overs. CSK are 52/2 after 13 overs here

22:33(IST)

Kedar Jadhav is the man in for Chennai Super Kings here. He seems to be in a hurry to finish this one as he whacks Umesh Yadav for a boundary here

22:28(IST)
22:25(IST)

Almost a run out here as there is some confusion between Jadhav and Rayudu, three RCB fielders converge on the ball but then by the time they collect and throw Jadhav is back in the crease. Kohli doesn't look pleased by the effort there!

22:22(IST)

WICKET! That's the end of Raina, got a boundary and then tries to hit one out of the park but the Moeen just slowed it enough there. Holes out to Shivam Dube at long on. Raina departs for 19 and Chennai Super Kings are 40/2 here

22:17(IST)

STAT ALERT: Suresh Raina has completed 5000 runs in IPL. Loud applause and CSK dugout also on its feet. What a servant he has been for the Chennai Super Kings!

22:14(IST)

Raina taking charge of proceedings here, finds two boundaries in Moeen Ali's over. First one is straight down the ground and then a sweep shot towards the cow corner.CSK are 33/1 after 8 overs here

22:10(IST) Serious crowd for the opener in Chennai!
22:05(IST)

Ali now bowls another solid over, the powerplay is over but only 16 runs on the board. 16/1 might be a bad start on any other day but CSK completely in control, since they only need 71 to win!

22:01(IST)

Chennai Super Kings not exactly sweating at the moment but this isn't the best of start in chase here. Chahal though has already bowled three overs, Chennai Super Kings are 14/1 after 5 overs here

21:57(IST)

Moeen  Ali almost gets another wicket. Five dot balls and that forces Rayudu to bring out the sweep, he doesn't time it properly though and it goes high in the air. Umesh comes around but can't hold onto the catch. CSK are 11/1 after 4 overs

21:50(IST)

WICKET! Yuzvendra Chahal gets a breakthrough. He started with a maiden here and Watson was yet to get off the mark. Looks to go for the sweep but completely misses the ball. Off stump is out of the ground, CSK are 8/1

21:48(IST)

Quite impressive this from Saini, certainly clocking up some pace. Hitting Watson bang on the helmet there and surprising the batsmen with some pace. Rayudu though comes down the track on the final ball and dispatches it over long on into the stands. Two overs bowled and CSK are 8/0

21:42(IST)

Yuzvendra Chahal has started proceedings here in the second innings, again a couple of deliveries are spinning and few arent. Chahal starts with a maiden, asking lot of questions from Watson. RCB need quite a few early wickets though

21:33(IST)

Adding to RCB's unwanted records: this is their joint second lowest total in the IPL, matching the 70 all out they scored against the Rajasthan Royals in 2014. This is also the joint sixth lowest total in the history of the IPL, as RCB tied - incredibly - their own record! 

21:30(IST)

Just to put things in context, this is the lowest-ever total any team has scored against CSK in the IPL. The previous record was held by the Delhi Capitals, who were skittled out for 83 in New Delhi 6 years ago. 

21:22(IST)

OUT! Dwayne Bravo, bowling his first over of the match, gets a wicket on his very first ball. His slower bouncer is pulled by Parthiv but he only finds Kedhar Jadhav and that was all she wrote for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. 70 all out in 17.1 overs. What a start this has been for CSK. 

21:19(IST)

OUT! Jadeja gets his second, RCB lose their 9th wicket - it's all happening! Jadeja gets one to angle in and the ball doesn't turn, smashing into the stumps as a result of Umesh playing for the spin. The away side are 70/9 in 17 overs. 

21:16(IST)

Parthiv is trying to score as many as possible but tight bowling from Tahir - who finishes his quota of overs with another solid over - denies him any chance of freeing his arms. Something needs to be done soon with only 4 overs remaining. 

21:12(IST)

Eventful over, this. Parthiv gets a boundary off the first ball then survives a review on the next ball. In truth it always looked likely to be going over and so it proved. He needs to stick through the innings and maybe score a few more boundaries. RCB are 66-8 with 5 overs to play. 

21:07(IST)

Tahir bowls the first over after the second strategic timeout and it is an excellent one. Chahal holes out going after the fourth ball and the other five deliveries are dot balls as well, meaning the 14th over is a wicket maiden. Parthiv is quickly running out of partners. 

21:00(IST)

Parthiv Patel waging a lone battle here for RCB. He is unbeaten on 19 here but already has Chahal for company. Can he somehow take RCB to 100 here?

20:56(IST)

WICKET! Tahir strikes, Dhoni Review System strikes. Its the wrong'un again, Saini gets a slight nick and Watson takes a sharp catch. Initial appeal was for lbw and even the review. Reviews though showed a slight inside edge. Saini departs for 2 and RCB are 53/7

20:50(IST)

WICKET! This is turning into a real disaster for RCB now. Jadeja strikes immediately here, de Granhomme gets an outside edge and Dhoni takes a sharp catch. The Kiwi departs for 4. RCB are now 50/6

20:46(IST)

WICKET! Imran Tahir strikes now, his first over and he gets a wicket just on the second ball. Wrong'un and looks like Dube didn't know that there was a slip in place. Gets an outside edge and Watson takes an excellent catch. He's really angry with himself there. Bangalore are now 45/2 after 9.2 overs. Dube departs for 2.

20:42(IST)
20:38(IST)

WICKET! This is falling apart quite quickly for RCB. Hetmyer tries to drop and run but that's hit straight to Raina. Parthiv sends him back but its too late. Second ball duck for the debutant and Bangalore are now 39/4

20:34(IST)

WICKET! Doesn't matter! Next ball, de Villiers looks to pull but is again beaten by the slowness of the pitch. Doesnt get it from the middle and Jadeja takes a spectacular diving catch. Relief for Tahir! de Villiers departs for 9 and RCB are now 38/3

20:33(IST)

DROPPED! Big drop by Chennai. Tahir has dropped his teammate Ab de Villiers. Would have been the third wicket for Harbhajan but Tahir makes a complete mess of it. How costly will this be

20:27(IST)

Ab de Villiers has come out to join Parthiv Patel in the middle. Important partnership this as you feel the likes of Hetmyer, de Grandhomme might well struggle on this pitch. Currently RCB are 33/2 and its the end of the powerplay

Suresh Raina of the Chennai Super Kings (BCCI)

IPL 2019: Follow all the live updates as MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening game of IPL 12.

PREVIEW: What better way to get the tournament started than the 'cauvery battle'? Actually, let's not use that term, for political outfits could use that as an excuse to target the match/tournament, as they did last year in Chennai. So, Dhoni v Kohli is a better way to build up to the game. Two big guns of Indian cricket going head to head in a marquee clash is just the kind of start the tournament needs. Dhoni will go into the game as the captain of the defending champions, while Kohli will want to change perceptions about Royal Challengers Bangalore. They always seem to have the stars, but somehow the title keeps evading them. CSK perhaps go into the game with a slight edge for two main reasons. They're playing at home - where their barrage of spinners could come into play. The other factor is their recent head-to-head record against RCB: they've won each of their last six matches against Kohli's side.

Yet, you obviously can't take a side that has Kohli and AB de Villiers for granted. RCB have also strengthened their middle order bringing in Shimron Hetmyer. If either of the three get going, Chepauk could be in for some entertainment. Chennai too have a strong batting unit with the likes of Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni. Their spin attack is their strength, but the pace unit is a worry. Lungi Ngidi's injury means they'll have to rely on Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Mohit Sharma, with the only foreign pace option apart from Dwayne Bravo being David Willey.

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Well, it's Dhoni vs Kohli, so why look beyond them? Dhoni: A lot of people think Kohli's leadership is affected badly if MS Dhoni isn't around, but when it comes to the IPL, Dhoni is Kohli's biggest nemesis. The CSK captain brings out his best against RCB; he has scored more runs against Bangalore (709) than any other IPL team. In the last season too, he smashed an unbeaten 34-ball 70 to help CSK chase 206 and followed it up with an unbeaten 31 in a tricky low-scoring chase. Can he keep up the good record? Kohli: In turn, Kohli is the most successful batsman against CSK and has often returned the favour to his former captain. Kohli has 732 runs against CSK in just 21 innings. Well, he's one of the most successful batsmen against any franchise! Kohli is second in the list of IPL run getters with 4948 runs, needing just 52 to the 5000 mark. Who's on top of the list? Suresh Raina, who too is a part of Saturday's blockbuster clash. Raina needs just 15 to get to 5000 - who will win the race?

TEAM NEWS/AVAILABILITY UPDATES

CSK: Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the tournament with a side strain.

RCB: Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile will not be available till the Australia-Pakistan ODIs end on March 31.

Probable XI:

CSK: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner/Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Mohit Sharma/Shardul Thakur.

RCB: Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Tim Southee/Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Full Squads

CSK: MS Dhoni(capt), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Ambati Rayudu, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, David Willey, Kedar Jadhav, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar.

RCB: Virat Kohli(capt), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Heinrich Klaasen, Himmat Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Akshdeep Nath, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Mohammed Siraj, Nathan Coulter-Nile.
