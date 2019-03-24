IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KKR vs SRH at Kolkata: Both Teams Look to Start With Win

14:34(IST)

Last season, the Sunrisers came to Eden Gardens twice, and won both the matches including the Qualifier. For both the teams, the spinners played a massive role last season with Rashid Khan (21 wickets) and Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav (17 wickets apiece) topping the wicket charts for the two teams respectively. The two premier KKR spinners have picked 10 wickets each against Sunrisers. Piyush Chawla also has picked five wickets against Sunrisers but surprisingly Rashid Khan has done below par in such clashes - although his 3/19 in the Qualifiers last season helped them beat KKR. He has a total of five wickets in six matches against KKR at an average of 31.8.