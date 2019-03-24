IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH at Kolkata: Russell Blitzkrieg Takes KKR to Six-wicket Win

18:17(IST)

FOUR, SIX, FOUR: Sandeep Sharma comes into the attack. And he gets a taste of the lightning quick out-field. Rana just caresses the ball through the on side for a four. In the same over Rana hits him for a six as well. To end the over, Rana edges one to third man to make it three boundaries in the over. KKR have suddenly reached 30/1 in 4 overs.